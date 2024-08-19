Kamala Harris Answered a Question From the Media During PA Tour...And It Was...
Black Wisconsin Voter: I'm Leaning Toward Trump Because Kamala Is a Liar

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 19, 2024 6:00 AM
We’ve all had fun highlighting Kamala Harris’ social awkwardness. Donald Trump has been brutal to her in his rallies, but it’s not necessary. There’s a reason why this woman is keeping her mouth shut: she’s a lightweight and an absolute disaster on policy. Why is this silent monk routine amusing?

Her entire agenda is Joe Biden’s, and her name is right next to his in all the White House policy rollouts. When she does speak, it’s an incoherent trainwreck. Keeping Biden and Harris attached at the hip in the messaging is essential, and voters aren’t dumb either. 

ABC News interviewed a black Wisconsin woman who was unafraid to say she was leaning towards Trump, citing the former president’s ‘no tax on tips’ policy, which this woman said Kamala stole. 

“She's [Kamala] just been kind of caught up in a lot of lies,” she added. 

Black voters are an interesting demographic this cycle since a) they didn’t like Joe Biden, and b) they’re not overly jacked up about Kamala Harris either. They’re willing to veer away from the DNC’s laughable propaganda about the economy. In Philadelphia, one black woman broke down about how inflation is killing the community without actually doing it, placing blame on the federal government—aka the Biden administration. 

Harris’ refusal to talk about it should insult voters, though we all understand why she doesn’t speak to the press: her idiocy gets exposed.

Still, dumb or not, you have to engage with the media because that's part of the job description. 

 

