DC Councilman Who Said Jews Controlled the Weather Arrested by the FBI
NYT Columnist Had This Brutal Reminder for Dems Before Their Convention
Don Lemon Went to Atlantic City to Ask Voters Who They're Supporting. He...
The OTHER DNC (Disastrous National Convention)
In a Way, What Corey Comperatore Joked With His Family About at Butler...
Trump: Harris Will Allow Thousands of Illegal Alien ‘Killers and Rapists' Into the...
Multiple Polls Show It's a Close Race in This Key Battleground State
Trump: Kamala Harris Has Gone 'Full Communist'
Chicago Prepares for Protests, Arrests During the DNC
Poll Shows Harris Ahead of Trump as the DNC Approaches
Planned Parenthood to Offer Free Abortions, Vasectomies at the DNC
Kamala Harris Shows Her Inner Richard Nixon
Kamala Harris: The Left’s Manifested Candidate
Strengthening Intellectual Property Rights Will Strengthen America's Economy
Tipsheet

Harris Went on the Stump Without a Teleprompter...and Disaster Ensued

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 18, 2024 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz climbed aboard for a bus tour through Western Pennsylvania one day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois (via AP):

Advertisement

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz gave pep talks to campaign volunteers and a high school football team Sunday, with their bus tour in a corner of Pennsylvania serving as a modest, small-town version of the grand rally she’s expected to have at the Democratic nominating convention in Chicago this week. 

Vice President Harris and Walz, the governor of Minnesota, were joined by their spouses, Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz, as they toured in a blue bus. They stopped off to visit volunteers at a campaign office not far from Pittsburgh before continuing on to a firehouse and a high school in another town, along with a pilgrimage to a Sheetz convenience store, part of a storied Pennsylvania chain. 

Throughout their stops, Harris and her running mate shied away from policy or much politics, instead sticking to broad-strokes messages focused on character, perseverance and the future of the country. 

There’s a reason why they didn’t talk to the media much. We got to see Harris in the wild, with no teleprompter and left to her devices to connect with voters. It wasn’t pleasant, as she’s back to serving up word salad: 

Recommended

NYT Columnist Had This Brutal Reminder for Dems Before Their Convention Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy. As a democracy, we know there's a duality to the nature of democracy. On the one hand, incredible strength when it is intact. What it does for its people to protect and defend their rights, their liberty, and their freedom—incredibly strong. And incredibly fragile. 

She also addressed a local high school football team, offering sage advice such as, “You will be undefeated even if you don't win every game.” If I'm a coach, I'm dying of embarrassment.

Selina Meyer is back.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Columnist Had This Brutal Reminder for Dems Before Their Convention Matt Vespa
The Democrats Are Gifting Donald Trump the White House Alan Joseph Bauer
Don Lemon Went to Atlantic City to Ask Voters Who They're Supporting. He Wasn't Expecting These Answers. Matt Vespa
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
DC Councilman Who Said Jews Controlled the Weather Arrested by the FBI Matt Vespa
Trump: Kamala Harris Has Gone 'Full Communist' Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYT Columnist Had This Brutal Reminder for Dems Before Their Convention Matt Vespa
Advertisement