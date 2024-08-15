Europe Can Buzz Right Off
Mayhem: Pro-Hamas Activists Set Off Smoke Bombs at Dem After-Party Event in NYC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 15, 2024 1:30 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

While it wasn’t an official Kamala Harris campaign event in New York City, it was in support of her candidacy as state Democrats, including Mayor Eric Adams, arrived to give what’s been reported as a pep rally for the vice president’s candidacy ahead of next week’s national convention in Chicago, Illinois. There was one significant issue: the rally got stormed by pro-Hamas activists, highlighting the simmering fracture within the Democratic Party base about the war in Gaza (via Politico): 

The energy and size of an ebullient rally of elected New York Democrats hyped for Kamala Harris’ candidacy met a massive crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanting, banging drums and waving banners Wednesday night. 

The Democrats’ rally was interrupted repeatedly by the protesters — a reminder of one of the party’s biggest internal divisions. 

But like the vice president has on the campaign trail, the speakers took the brief disruptions in stride. 

The gathering, dubbed the “New York City Kickoff” and attended by federal, state and municipal leaders as well as labor union members, delivered Democratic unity at an event space in Harlem. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) urged the Democrats in solidly blue New York City to canvass in swing states like Pennsylvania for the Harris-Walz ticket and in swing districts around the state for House Democratic candidates. 

The event wasn’t officially sanctioned by the Harris campaign, but it gave the feel of a pep rally or sendoff to the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago. 

The publication didn't mention the mayhem at the after-party event. These clowns set off smoke bombs near the venue and clashed with police. Oliya Scootercaster clipped the chaos:

Oh, there will be some shenanigans at the Democratic National Convention. I don’t care how well the organizers have planned in anticipation of the antics executed by these pro-terrorist thugs. There’s going to be a showdown.

