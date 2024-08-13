We Have an Update on Presidential Debates
Tipsheet

Haitian Illegal Who Reportedly Raped a Massachusetts Teen Released on $500 Bail Despite ICE Detainer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 13, 2024
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The illegal immigration issue must be Donald Trump’s first and foremost attack line against Kamala Harris. She was the border czar who allowed the immigration issue to become a major crisis. We’ve lost operational control of the southern border, which has permitted the scum of the Earth to waltz into the United States. These people are raping and murdering our citizens at will, and the latest case in Massachusetts should make your blood boil. But it’s an illegal alien, so he gets a free pass: a Haitian illegal raped a teenager and was released on $500 bail, despite having an ICE detainer (via Fox News): 

A Haitian migrant charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Massachusetts hotel was released on $500 bail last week despite ongoing requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to transfer him to its custody. 

Cory Alvarez, a 26-year-old Haitian national who was allowed into the U.S. via a controversial parole program that allows up to 30,000 migrants to fly in each month, was charged with aggravated rape of a child in March. 

ICE said in a statement that Boston’s branch of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) filed a detainer against Alvarez with the local sheriff's office March 14. A detainer is a request by which authorities alert ICE about an individual they believe to be subject to deportation so they can take the individual into federal custody and deport that person.

If this were an American citizen charged with the same crime, there would be an outcry as there should be—an accused rapist is released on $500 bail. What is going on here? 

Not that you don’t already know, but how many more Americans need to be raped and killed for Democrats to become outraged. It seems like normal Americans are the only ones screaming into a void. 

You can’t say you’re for law and order or will be tough on the border when you’ve allowed murderers and rapists in, not that this new line from the Harris camp was ever going to resonate with voters who aren’t idiots, but you get the gist.

