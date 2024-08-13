Kamala Harris' Team Is Tweaking News Headlines Without Approval From the Publications

Is anyone awake at Google? Kamala Harris’ team has been tinkering with the search results, editing ads from major publications to make it seem like major outlets are supporting the vice president’s campaign. It’s another example of bias we’re used to, though not deployed in such a brazen and craven way. This event serves as another reminder that the Democrat media complex exists, and it’s working to stifle the will of the people. The other question is if this operation was confident in the vice president’s abilities, why are they tilting the scales like this? For all the talk about misinformation and fake news, the Left remains the main manufacturer of information that’s purely fakakta (via Axios):

Yesterday, Sara Fischer of Axios threw a fit on CNN over “disinformation” and Elon Musk allowing Trump to “say whatever he wants.” Today, she’s hand-waving away the Kamala Harris campaign editing press headlines in ads to spread disinformation. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/u69o0RP8dh

BREAKING: The Harris campaign is editing news headlines on Google search ads to make it look like reputable news sites are giving her favorable reporting, according to Axios. These are the same people who accuse the right of “misinformation.” The news sites include the… pic.twitter.com/QNg7SN0Au4

The Harris campaign has been editing news headlines and descriptions within Google search ads that make it appear as if the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News and other major publishers are on her side, Axios has found.

Why it matters: It's a common practice in the commercial advertising world that doesn't violate Google's policies, but the ads mimic real news results from Search closely enough that they have news outlets caught off guard.

According to Google's ad transparency center, the Trump campaign isn't running these types of ads, but this technique has been used by campaigns before.

The ads say that they are sponsored, but it's not immediately clear that the text that accompanies real news links is written by the campaigns and not by the media publication itself.

What they're saying: "While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian's trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission. We'll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice," a Guardian spokesperson said.

Spokespeople for brands such as CNN, USA Today and NPR, whose links appeared in Harris for President ads, said they were unaware their brand was being featured this way.

Reality check: Google said the ads don't violate its rules, but platforms have in the past wrestled with whether this type of format can spread misinformation.

Facebook banned the ability for advertisers to edit text from Instant Article news links in their ads in 2017, citing its "continuing efforts to stop the spread of misinformation and false news."

Google argues that because ads on Search are prominently labeled as "Sponsored," they're "easily distinguishable from Search results."