Watch Black Voters Annihilate Kamala Harris

You all know how I feel about the questions regarding Kamala Harris’ race. I think there’s more about her failed and extreme record that can be weaponized against her. Her running mate, Tim Walz, is now engulfed in a stolen valor fiasco. Attacks on her racial identity make me nervous since the GOP isn’t well-known to be aces on messaging. There are more videos of black voters agreeing with Donald Trump’s sentiment that Harris emphasized her Indian heritage more, but, as Trump said, “became black” when her profile increased.

Newsmax took to the streets, where black voters said things that Democrats certainly don’t want you to hear. From trashing Kamala Harris for her failed record, especially on immigration, to being highly skeptical of the liberal media talking points that have framed Trump’s positions as racist, these voters won’t be had by the Democrats’ gaslighting.

Please, do not share this video. pic.twitter.com/VJ2BVlO8Zi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 9, 2024

One voter said that if you make your candidacy all about race in 2024, you’ve already lost. Another woman was turned off by Harris using her skin color to try and gain an advantage. One man said the only thing he’s looking at this year is who is more qualified and competent to lead the country—that’s all. They’re not enthralled with identity politics.

It's true. Identity politics is the favorite pastime of white, wealthy, college-educated progressives in urban America. It’s an activity that those watching The View inject into their veins, along with imbibing two to three gallons of white wine. White progressives have always been more intense on these matters, and in 2020, they took over the party’s messaging and direction after forming the backbone of the Democrats’ fundraising army. Normal people understand that progress in racial equality has been made; even non-whites agree. White leftists think we’re living in Johannesburg c. 1968.