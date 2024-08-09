Did Jake Tapper Really Ask Nancy Pelosi This Question?

It seems like ten years ago, but the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was barely a month ago. It’s been completely removed from the news cycle. Joe Biden quitting the race on July 21 made mincemeat of a political wave that could’ve annihilated Democrats in November. Biden was going to lose, and he was likely going to take the rest of the party with him.

Advertisement

The latter part served as the primary motivator for the pressure campaign on Biden, which arguably could be described as a coup hatched between Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. I only mention the Trump assassination attempt since CNN’s Jake Tapper pitched this ridiculous question to Pelosi yesterday involving her husband’s hammer attack: does she blame Trump for it?

CNN’s ⁦@jaketapper⁩ to ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩: “How much do you hold Trump responsible for the attack on [your husband]?” pic.twitter.com/z4u6VHouQl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 8, 2024

You guys hear Trump was shot the other day? https://t.co/lNCnCbxpJw — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) August 8, 2024

Mrs. Pelosi mostly avoided answering the question, instead saying she was saddened and disappointed that prominent Republicans made a mockery of the attack. She does hold Trump responsible for making jokes about it

Paul Pelosi still cannot speak of this bizarre home invasion, where David DePape broke into the residence, held Mr. Pelosi hostage, and assaulted him with a hammer.

But seriously, what the hell is this question? DePape wasn’t even a Trump supporter; he was mentally disturbed to the nth degree. It's funny how that follow got buried after this attack, though not unsurprising.