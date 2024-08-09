Executives From a Major Voting Machine Company Have Been Indicted
Local Police Provide Another Damning Update About the Trump Assassination Attempt
Watch Black Voters Annihilate Kamala Harris
The Media Tried Fact-Checking Trump After His Mar-a-Lago Presser. It Was a Trainwreck.
The Harris Flop Would Be Scarier Than Her Flip
The Press Steps in a Minefield
Kamala Harris and the Civilizational Jihad of Democratic Street Thuggery
I'm a Gun Owner and Hunter. Gov. Walz Doesn’t Speak For Me
You Can't Cancel Tim Walz's Radicalism With Camo Hats or Ice Fishing
Tim Walz, 'Folksy' Socialist
Let’s All Get Weird and Stay Weird!
Election Fraud in a New Form: Harris As the Nominee
Energy Should Play Role In 2024 Pennsylvania (and US) Elections
Illegal Alien Committed 22 Crimes in Six Months After Being Released Into U.S....
Tipsheet

Did Jake Tapper Really Ask Nancy Pelosi This Question?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 09, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It seems like ten years ago, but the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was barely a month ago. It’s been completely removed from the news cycle. Joe Biden quitting the race on July 21 made mincemeat of a political wave that could’ve annihilated Democrats in November. Biden was going to lose, and he was likely going to take the rest of the party with him. 

Advertisement

The latter part served as the primary motivator for the pressure campaign on Biden, which arguably could be described as a coup hatched between Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. I only mention the Trump assassination attempt since CNN’s Jake Tapper pitched this ridiculous question to Pelosi yesterday involving her husband’s hammer attack: does she blame Trump for it? 

Mrs. Pelosi mostly avoided answering the question, instead saying she was saddened and disappointed that prominent Republicans made a mockery of the attack. She does hold Trump responsible for making jokes about it 

Recommended

The Media Tried Fact-Checking Trump After His Mar-a-Lago Presser. It Was a Trainwreck. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Paul Pelosi still cannot speak of this bizarre home invasion, where David DePape broke into the residence, held Mr. Pelosi hostage, and assaulted him with a hammer. 

But seriously, what the hell is this question? DePape wasn’t even a Trump supporter; he was mentally disturbed to the nth degree. It's funny how that follow got buried after this attack, though not unsurprising.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media Tried Fact-Checking Trump After His Mar-a-Lago Presser. It Was a Trainwreck. Matt Vespa
Local Police Provide Another Damning Update About the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Watch Black Voters Annihilate Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
The Harris Flop Would Be Scarier Than Her Flip Victor Davis Hanson
Executives From a Major Voting Machine Company Have Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
CNN Host Steps on a Rake Attacking JD Vance's Military Record Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media Tried Fact-Checking Trump After His Mar-a-Lago Presser. It Was a Trainwreck. Matt Vespa
Advertisement