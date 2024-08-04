Nancy Pelosi Adopts Mob Boss Persona When Asked About Her Role in Getting...
Is Politico Serious Running This Story About the Trump Assassination Attempt?
CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris
Why Kamala Has Peaked
Pelosi Wants to Add Biden to Mount Rushmore
Major Biden-Harris Mistake Gave Taliban $239 Million In U.S. Aid
NYC Prosecutor Resigns After Getting Caught Trying to Meet With 13-Year-Old Boy
The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign
U.S. Embassy Warns American Citizens In Lebanon: 'Leave Now'
Why We Should Be Worried About Kamala Harris' Brother-In-Law Joining Her Campaign
Father Wins Full Custody Over Son After His Mother Tried to Raise Him...
JD Vance Puts Kamala Harris' 'Loyalty' Into Question Again
Kamala Harris' Husband Has a Scandal of His Own
Likely VP Pick Josh Shapiro Goes for Quite the Move to Appease Far-Left
Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Admits He Dumped a Dead Bear in Central Park

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 04, 2024 10:35 PM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the basis for two of the most bizarre stories in the 2024 cycle. The first was that his brain had been partially eaten by worms, which he blamed on consuming too many tuna sandwiches. Kennedy has zero shot of winning the 2024 election, but his handlers wanted to tell us that even with parts of his brain eaten by parasites, it shouldn’t impede him from carrying out duties as our chief executive. Now, he’s the man behind the dead bear cub that was discovered in Central Park ten years ago. 

Advertisement

Kennedy was trying to get ahead of a story about him regarding this incident, so he decided to tell actor Roseanne Barr, who said he had witnessed the car collision that killed the bear. It was still in good condition, so he wanted to skin and eat it later. Kennedy laughably says this was due to the redneck in him. I don’t even know what this means; he’s a Kennedy, the furthest thing from rednecks. Circumstances changed, which led to him dumping the bear in Central Park, staging it as if the cub had been hit by a bicycle (via NYT): 

Mr. Kennedy posted a video detailing the bizarre story on social media apparently ahead of an article in The New Yorker. 

“Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one,” he said, tagging the magazine. 

In the video, Mr. Kennedy appears to be seated in a kitchen as he casually tells the actress Roseanne Barr about the ordeal. He says that he was driving through the Hudson Valley when he saw a woman in a van hit and kill a young bear. 

“I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear,” he says. “It was very good condition and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator.” 

Mr. Kennedy then details how he had to attend a dinner at Peter Luger Steak House in New York City and then head to the airport, which meant he had to get rid of the bear. He decided to leave the bear in Central Park with an old bicycle to make it look like it had been hit by the bike. 

Mr. Kennedy says that he was worried when officials investigated the crime scene, “because my prints were all over that bike.” 

Ms. Barr listens closely to the story, laughing and looking shocked. Mr. Kennedy tells her that fact checkers from The New Yorker asked him about the story: “It’s going to be a bad story.” 

Recommended

Why Kamala Has Peaked Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

What’s next for Mr. Kennedy?

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Kamala Has Peaked Kevin McCullough
The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign Sarah Arnold
Why We Should Be Worried About Kamala Harris' Brother-In-Law Joining Her Campaign Sarah Arnold
Major Biden-Harris Mistake Gave Taliban $239 Million In U.S. Aid Sarah Arnold
NYC Prosecutor Resigns After Getting Caught Trying to Meet With 13-Year-Old Boy Sarah Arnold
Father Wins Full Custody Over Son After His Mother Tried to Raise Him As Non-Binary Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Kamala Has Peaked Kevin McCullough
Advertisement