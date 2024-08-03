'Clearly a Cover-Up': Secret Service Presser Reveals More Damning Updates on Trump Assassi...
After 9/11 Plea Deal Fiasco, There's Only One Thing to Say About This Biden White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 03, 2024
As Sarah covered yesterday, the 9/11 plea deal is off. Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd essentially tore up the deal and relieved the overseer of the war court at Guantánamo Bay. Leah covered the initial agreement earlier this week: 

Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and two accomplices—Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi—agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and murder charges in exchange for a life sentence, eliminating the possibility of a death penalty trial at Guantanamo Bay, according to The New York Times. 

It's par for the course regarding this administration—what a mess. It once again dredges up a lingering question: who’s in charge? Since Biden quit the 2024 race, forced out by party bosses and big donors, the president has retreated into the bunker, delegating presidential authority to his cabinet secretaries, as he did with Mr. Blinken on Ukraine aid, and overall being unseen for days. We’re barreling toward another Middle East war, Iran is preparing some retaliatory strike for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Joe is AWOL. 

This 9/11 deal fiasco shows that either the president didn’t know and is catching up, or he approved it but saw the polling and is backtracking quickly. Either way, the situation is inexcusable. It's not insane to say that we don't have a president right now.

When greeting the Americans freed from Russia at Andrews Air Force Base, the president seemed absolutely lost. Also, is Kamala running the show?  

