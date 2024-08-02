We Likely Know Who Kamala Harris' VP Pick Is After This Leak
WH Claims Biden Had No Clue About 9/11 Plea Deal Until the Night Before

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 02, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

According to new details about the plea deal process for the three terrorists who plotted the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the White House had zero clue it was happening until the night before. 

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby claimed the plea deal “was orchestrated by an independent military convening authority.” 

Kirby stressed that the Biden Administration was not involved and was not aware until the day before it was announced to the public. He said that the plea deal was crafted by an “independent military convening authority.” 

The White House refused to comment on the situation, claiming it didn’t have the authority to do so and would speak with the Department of Defense about the deal. 

Apparently, President Joe Biden "played no role" in the plea deal, and he has directed his administration to consult with officials and lawyers at the Department of Defense for further information. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stuck to Kirby’s story, stating that Biden was not involved in the decision to strike a plea deal with the Sept. 11 terror attack masterminds. 

This is the same administration that botched the Afghanistan withdrawal, resulting in 13 American soldiers being killed. 

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi agreed on Wednesday to plead guilty to a slew of charges in exchange for removing the death penalty.

Military veterans called the move “devastating” and a “slap in the face.” 

Kate Monroe, who served as a marine and is the CEO of VetComm, an organization that helps disabled veterans, told the New York Post that the plea deal is “sickening,” describing them as “catalysts for the War on Terror.” 

“This plea deal feels like a slap in the face to these veterans, who sacrificed so much and now feel their efforts were in vain,” she continued. 

Former Green Beret and veteran PTSD advocate Scott Mann told the outlet, “It is pure kerosene, added to the fire of an already raging moral injury, and every institutional leader in the US government who participated in this plea-bargain should be ashamed of themselves at the betrayal that they have heaped upon the thousands of victims of 9/11.” 

