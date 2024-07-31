Kamala Harris Deploys Weird Accent During Atlanta Event
Wait, That's What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off This MSNBC Panel?

Matt Vespa  |  July 31, 2024 7:00 AM
Republicans have been smeared as Nazis by the press. Former President Donald Trump has been called everything under the sun beyond the trite neo-Nazi tropes that have long lost its luster among serious voters. Still, if this word sets you off regarding Kamala Harris, you’re too thin-skinned to be in this game. Trump has called the vice president a “bum,” which set off this MSNBC panel last weekend:

It's pathetic, folks. It’s weird. Trump recently dodged an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, and no one seems to care. It’s not shocking, though it’s yet another example of how the ‘norms’ haven’t returned under Biden. The worst is that some in the media tried to make the July 13 attempt on the former president about the media, worrying about more attacks on the press. Trump got shot, but the dunce crew at MSNBC is worried about their band of liars. It’s why half the country mocks and laughs at the media.

The irony is the press fostered the environment that led to Trump being shot with the incessant and hyperbolic campaign against this man who did nothing wrong other than beating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. If anything, they should be angrier at the former first lady for blowing it—2016 was an eminently winnable election for Democrats.

Trump calling Kamala a “bum” and setting off liberals is not a shock. It’s entertaining and shows these aren’t serious people in public discourse.

