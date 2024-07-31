Wait, That's What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off This MSNBC Panel?

Republicans have been smeared as Nazis by the press. Former President Donald Trump has been called everything under the sun beyond the trite neo-Nazi tropes that have long lost its luster among serious voters. Still, if this word sets you off regarding Kamala Harris, you’re too thin-skinned to be in this game. Trump has called the vice president a “bum,” which set off this MSNBC panel last weekend:
MSNBC panel goes into hysterical frenzy rebuking Trump for calling Kamala a “bum."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2024
"Hear, Hear!"
Legacy media approved political discourse = Calling your opponent Hitler.
Legacy media unapproved political discourse = Calling your opponent a bum.
🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/zVL48uIccx
It's pathetic, folks. It’s weird. Trump recently dodged an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, and no one seems to care. It’s not shocking, though it’s yet another example of how the ‘norms’ haven’t returned under Biden. The worst is that some in the media tried to make the July 13 attempt on the former president about the media, worrying about more attacks on the press. Trump got shot, but the dunce crew at MSNBC is worried about their band of liars. It’s why half the country mocks and laughs at the media.
She literally said "I'm scared for journalists" after someone tried to assassinate the Republican nominee for president.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2024
One simply can't fathom how self-absorded the press is. https://t.co/35kAY66uNY
Victoria Nuland’s husband, Robert Kagan, wrote an editorial in March that essentially called for the assassination of Trump. https://t.co/mnSEsGK9FL— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 17, 2024
Nothing to see here, just another 90 seconds of the media flat-out saying Trump is literally Hitler. pic.twitter.com/aMdbNh4g9c— Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) July 15, 2024
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) called President Trump a “truly dangerous man and he cannot and will not be the President of the United States.”@SenBaldwinGSPP’s rhetoric contributed to Saturday’s ass*ssin*tion attempt on Trump.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2024
All these Dems are complicit.pic.twitter.com/EEXC3HVe55
You allowed a guest to say on your former show that Trump killed millions more than Hitler, Stalin and Mao.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 15, 2024
You then lied about your audio going out by claiming not to hear this ridiculous allegation made by a guest you hand-picked to push a narrative.
Sit. Down. Brian. https://t.co/ZOp59MC1uI pic.twitter.com/3uMfJmrt64
I wonder what could have motivated the aspiring Trump assassin https://t.co/OstdHL4n9T— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2024
June, 2023. Stacey Plaskett: Trump “needs to be shot— stopped.” pic.twitter.com/GMT4So31xN— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2024
2016 to July 12, 2024: This random act of violence is because of right-wing rhetoric— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 14, 2024
July 13, 2024: How dare you connect the attempted assassination of Trump to us spending years calling Trump a dictator trying to steal your freedom
The irony is the press fostered the environment that led to Trump being shot with the incessant and hyperbolic campaign against this man who did nothing wrong other than beating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. If anything, they should be angrier at the former first lady for blowing it—2016 was an eminently winnable election for Democrats.
2016: He's a Russian spy.— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 15, 2024
2017: He's a Russian spy.
2018: He's a Russian spy.
2019: He's a Russian spy.
2020: He's literally Hitler.
2021: He's literally Hitler.
2022: He's literally Hitler.
2023: He's literally Hitler.
2024: Why would someone attempt to assassinate him?
Trump calling Kamala a “bum” and setting off liberals is not a shock. It’s entertaining and shows these aren’t serious people in public discourse.
