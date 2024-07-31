Voters Are Asked Once Again to Name a Kamala Harris Accomplishment. The Responses Are Still Brutal.

Vice President Kamala Harris is beating her chest, claiming her record is better than that of former President Donald Trump. Why she is highlighting her resume of non-achievements is beyond me. For voters, they can’t name anything. There’s no single initiative to which voters can apply her name because it doesn’t exist. What does exist is a record of failure. Harris had a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, yesterday, and Peach State voters were dead silent about the Harris record. One woman admitted she never heard her speak until about a week ago:

"Can you name a few of [Kamala's] accomplishments?"



"No." pic.twitter.com/ErN2WFZ3p4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

It dovetails off of Frank Luntz’s focus group, where 70 percent of respondents couldn't name anything either. Harris is trying to build a campaign less than 16 weeks before Election Day. The main priority is for her campaign to define her candidacy before the Republicans do, which explains the aggressive push to portray her as a stacked candidate when she’s not.

70% of people cannot name a single Kamala Harris accomplishment from her time as VP:

Frank Luntz: "Can you name a single Harris accomplishment or result from the time she was elected VP? 3 and a half years, can you name just 1? 70% cannot name anything."



The other 30% are making… pic.twitter.com/zEeKOGRDVl — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 28, 2024

Does Kamala have the skills to win? No one has ever voted for her. No Democrat has ever cast a ballot for Kamala Harris in a primary. She quit her disastrous 2020 run before the Iowa Caucuses after a precipitous decline. The problems were many: her staff was berated by the California liberal, and her campaign strategy was often adrift and chaotic. No one could get a handle on it. Second, and probably the most crucial, is that no one likes her. She might be experiencing a post-Biden poll bump accompanied by new enthusiasm, but Trump still had the Electoral College advantage. She’s a black version of Hillary Clinton, so don’t be shocked if this is a recipe for failure.