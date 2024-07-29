A Focus Group Was Asked About Kamala Harris' Accomplishments As VP. The Responses Were Brutal.

It’s a salient question that both sides know is coming regarding polling the now re-shifted 2024 election: can you name a single accomplishment of Kamala Harris during her time as vice president? Joe Biden’s failed record, coupled with his abysmal June 27 debate, let him quit a race he knew he would lose. He dropped out on July 21, passing the torch to the egregiously unqualified Kamala Harris, who has no record of accomplishment other than being elected from one of the most liberal states in the country. What has she done well? Not much, if anything.

The vice president was tasked with securing the border and increasing COVID vaccination rates—she failed miserably on both fronts. She was the border czar, a phrase the liberal media gave to her but are now rushing to scrub stories as immigration has become an issue where Donald Trump is leading with voters handily. You know you have a terrible candidate when 70 percent of a focus group can’t name a single accomplishment of hers:

70% of people cannot name a single Kamala Harris accomplishment from her time as VP:

Frank Luntz: "Can you name a single Harris accomplishment or result from the time she was elected VP? 3 and a half years, can you name just 1? 70% cannot name anything."



The other 30% are making… pic.twitter.com/zEeKOGRDVl — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 28, 2024

Also, seeing former top aides, like Symone Sanders, give a less than enthusiastic endorsement of Harris, all but confirms the heinous work environment she subjected her staff. She has no record of accomplishment and doesn’t have the temperament to be president. Republicans need to focus and stay on message: attack her record, her lack of experience, and character issues, like the allegations of abusing her staff and whether she hid Joe Biden’s mental health decline. There’s plenty of stuff that can be used against her.