New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt
That Probably Wasn't the Answer MSNBC Expected From These Black Voters Reagrding Kamala...
Nothing Is Out Of Bounds In Attacking Kackling Kamala
VP Harris Would Erase Millions of Freelancer Livelihoods
Trump Endorses Two Candidates in Arizona's GOP Primary
Here's What Happened After This Olympian Refused to Shake Israeli Opponent’s Hand
Tulsi Gabbard Explains Why Harris Would Be a More Dangerous President Than Biden
Biden Unveils Radical Plan to Reform the Supreme Court
The American Left’s Greatest Evil
Donald Trump, From Politician To War Leader
My Two-Question Trump-Test Every Trump-Hater – Especially Kamala Harris --Fails
Who Are the Druze Murdered on Saturday and Why Should We Care
Boycott the Olympic Sponsors
New Poll Shows Americans Are Very Worried about Election Integrity
Tipsheet

A Focus Group Was Asked About Kamala Harris' Accomplishments As VP. The Responses Were Brutal.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 29, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

It’s a salient question that both sides know is coming regarding polling the now re-shifted 2024 election: can you name a single accomplishment of Kamala Harris during her time as vice president? Joe Biden’s failed record, coupled with his abysmal June 27 debate, let him quit a race he knew he would lose. He dropped out on July 21, passing the torch to the egregiously unqualified Kamala Harris, who has no record of accomplishment other than being elected from one of the most liberal states in the country. What has she done well? Not much, if anything. 

Advertisement

The vice president was tasked with securing the border and increasing COVID vaccination rates—she failed miserably on both fronts. She was the border czar, a phrase the liberal media gave to her but are now rushing to scrub stories as immigration has become an issue where Donald Trump is leading with voters handily. You know you have a terrible candidate when 70 percent of a focus group can’t name a single accomplishment of hers:

Also, seeing former top aides, like Symone Sanders, give a less than enthusiastic endorsement of Harris, all but confirms the heinous work environment she subjected her staff. She has no record of accomplishment and doesn’t have the temperament to be president. Republicans need to focus and stay on message: attack her record, her lack of experience, and character issues, like the allegations of abusing her staff and whether she hid Joe Biden’s mental health decline. There’s plenty of stuff that can be used against her.

Recommended

New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Nothing Is Out Of Bounds In Attacking Kackling Kamala Kurt Schlichter
That Probably Wasn't the Answer MSNBC Expected From These Black Voters Reagrding Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened After This Olympian Refused to Shake Israeli Opponent’s Hand Leah Barkoukis
Biden Unveils Radical Plan to Reform the Supreme Court Leah Barkoukis
Here's How Long the Trump Camp Was Preparing for Biden's Exit Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement