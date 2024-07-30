Is Venezuela on the Brink of Civil War?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro likely lost the recent elections in his country because no one believes the official result. He was declared the winner after reports of the usual shenanigans, which included police forces barring people from entering polling locations. The State Department voiced its concern about the legitimacy of the results because they were fugazi.

Advertisement

The sun is down and there’s an all-out battle on the streets of Caracas right now#VenezuelaLibre 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/I7TnSvlCH3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2024

Full-scale battle taking place on the streets of Caracas right now!#VenezuelaLibre 🇻🇪



Via @EmmaRincon pic.twitter.com/xNTbKL8PkU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2024

What’s left of a statue of Hugo Chávez getting dragged through the streets of Venezuela. This is a different vibe than before. pic.twitter.com/AExhSaO9Sr — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 30, 2024

BREAKING:



Entire neighbourhoods and favelas in Caracas are mobilizing and preparing to drive down to the city center to confront Maduro’s thugs#VenezuelaLibre 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/CZIRkHMh1t — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2024

BREAKING: Nicolás Maduro's gestapo police have surrendered their weapons and handed them over to the protestors in Barcelona city



Keep fighting Venezuela 🇻🇪

pic.twitter.com/IttUWGvss0 — George (@BehizyTweets) July 30, 2024

NEW - Venezuelan opposition says it has proof its candidate defeated President Maduro in disputed election https://t.co/yWYKwbhynJ — Overton (@OvertonLive) July 30, 2024

BREAKING:



Maduro’s armed “Colectivos” have besieged the Embassy of Argentina, but crowds of regular people are now gathering at the Embassy to defend @Urruchurtu and the rest of María Corina Machado's team that have been sheltering their for months. pic.twitter.com/1sYyR22iII — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 29, 2024

BREAKING: Venezuelan military units are now greeting the protestors instead of stopping them



Nicolás Maduro is slowly losing the loyalty of his entire military



Socialism is dying



🇻🇪 🇻🇪 🇻🇪

pic.twitter.com/wfF7pe3YBX — George (@BehizyTweets) July 30, 2024

Peru has just expelled Venezuelan diplomats and has given them just 72 hours to leave the country.



🇵🇪 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2024

WATCH: Police officers in Venezuela remove their uniforms, signalling their refusal to carry out Maduro’s orders against the protesters pic.twitter.com/vfHQg3VZxg — Overton (@OvertonLive) July 30, 2024

As the sun set in the capital of Caracas, there were skirmishes in the streets. Elsewhere, police and military units were either surrendering to protesters, refusing to follow government orders to contain the protests or outright joining them. Meanwhile, the purported leader of a Venezuelan gang, Tren del Llano, threatened Maduro and his allies, urging them to listen to the will of the people lest there be bloodshed:

WATCH: Leader of Venezuelan Gang Issues Stark Warning to Maduro and Socialist Forces📍Guárico, Venezuela |



"We will use everything we have and all my people throughout the Huárico State will begin to launch attacks on the officials."



In a newly released video, the leader of… pic.twitter.com/LC8PMsgTYx — Overton (@OvertonLive) July 30, 2024

Good evening people of Venezuela, We are making this video to call out the armed forces and the public forces of the state. We do not want to generate more violence. My advice is that, listening to the people, they should entrench themselves in their commands and let the people decide to put in and remove whoever they have to put in and whoever they have to remove. I have nothing more to tell you. This is a warning call. I don't want violence, I don't want to generate homicide. I don't want to generate death. We are not generators of death. If they do not entrench themselves in the commands, we will use everything we have and all my people throughout the Huárico State will begin to launch attacks on the officials

Advertisement

Is Venezuela on the verge of civil war? Let’s hope not, but Maduro’s grip on the country appears to be loosening fast. We’ll keep you updated.