The Federal Bureau of Investigation decided to become the primary manufacturer for conspiracy theorists regarding the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. There are people on the Left who think this event was staged and that Trump wasn’t shot—he was hit by glass from a shattered teleprompter. That’s false. Everyone knows it's false, and a man, firefighter Corey Comperatore, was killed in the attack. This incident wasn’t a false flag operation; Trump barely escaped a fatal headshot after the Secret Service left a rooftop with a clear vantage point to the stage unprotected.

During his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray cast doubt as to whether Trump was shot. It led to news outlets and some network hosts running with this insane theory that Trump was never shot. Seeing the atomic bomb they’ve detonated, the bureau is sprinting to clarify, adding they believe that Trump was shot. The Associated Press stepped away from their JD Vance couch sex acts beat to write this up:

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the agency said in a statement. The one-sentence statement from the FBI marked the most definitive law enforcement account of Trump’s injuries and followed ambiguous comments earlier in the week from Director Christopher Wray that appeared to cast doubt on whether Trump had actually been hit by a bullet. The comment drew fury from Trump and his allies and further stoked conspiracy theories that have flourished on both sides of the political aisle amid a dearth of information following the July 13 attack. Up until now, federal law enforcement agents involved in the investigation, including the FBI and Secret Service, had refused to provide information about what caused Trump’s injuries. Trump’s campaign has also declined to release medical records from the hospital where he was first treated or to make the doctors there available for questions.

Lawmakers demanded the FBI clear up these remarks. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who was White House Physician to the President under Trump and Obama, said it was a bullet wound after examining the former president multiple times.