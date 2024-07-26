Kamala Harris' Speech on the Gaza War Was a Gross Doublespeak Exercise
Tipsheet

Local CBS News Outlet Might Have Dropped the Biggest Lie About Kamala Harris Thus Far

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 26, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

A local CBS News station is being raked over the coals for dropping the biggest lie about Kamala Harris thus far. The ‘border czar’ scrubbing and the nuking of her GovtTrack page is egregious, no doubt, but the gaslighting over the vice president’s promotion of a fund that paid to bailout left-wing agitators in 2020 might be the most brazen. Harris’s tweet is still live, with the link to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. 

Esme Murphy of CBS Minnesota dropped this short story on it, though there’s a video of Murphy interviewing Harris about this matter four years ago: 

Former President Donald Trump is using a 2022 Minnesota murder case to attack Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Trump claims Harris helped raise millions and personally donated to a fund that got extra support to bail out protestors in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. 

"One of the dangerous criminals Kamala helped bail out of jail was Shawn Michael Tillman," Trump said at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. "You know that name. A repeat offender who, with Harris's help, was set free. He then went on to murder a man on a train platform in St. Paul, Minnesota, shooting him in cold blood six times, lying on the ground." 

Murphy tried to cherry-pick certain things to fit her narrative—what a shock—but the outlet’s tweet to this story got a community note. The note had the link to Harris’s old tweet.

