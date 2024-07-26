Local CBS News Outlet Might Have Dropped the Biggest Lie About Kamala Harris Thus Far

A local CBS News station is being raked over the coals for dropping the biggest lie about Kamala Harris thus far. The ‘border czar’ scrubbing and the nuking of her GovtTrack page is egregious, no doubt, but the gaslighting over the vice president’s promotion of a fund that paid to bailout left-wing agitators in 2020 might be the most brazen. Harris’s tweet is still live, with the link to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Esme Murphy of CBS Minnesota dropped this short story on it, though there’s a video of Murphy interviewing Harris about this matter four years ago:

Trump falsely accuses Harris of donating to Minnesota Freedom Fund, bailing out "dangerous criminals" https://t.co/5yrcEmZB8c — WCCO | CBS News Minnesota (@WCCO) July 25, 2024

You clowns literally asked her about it pic.twitter.com/KIBR8uMSFb https://t.co/IQ5SOU6XNx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is using a 2022 Minnesota murder case to attack Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump claims Harris helped raise millions and personally donated to a fund that got extra support to bail out protestors in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. "One of the dangerous criminals Kamala helped bail out of jail was Shawn Michael Tillman," Trump said at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. "You know that name. A repeat offender who, with Harris's help, was set free. He then went on to murder a man on a train platform in St. Paul, Minnesota, shooting him in cold blood six times, lying on the ground."

The new thing that never happened but everyone remembers happening. https://t.co/sjLssYlE8w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2024

This might be the most blatant lie I’ve ever seen.



Esme, the author of this article, was literally at our press conference in 2022 on the light rail platform where a man was murdered by a criminal the Minnesota Freedom Fund had bailed out a short time before.



She then aired… https://t.co/hGinFk7DK0 pic.twitter.com/WSHurmPGBy — Nick Majerus (@njmajerus) July 26, 2024

I wonder if WCCO Managing Editor @jenfjimenez has seen this. https://t.co/nytdtqln0r — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 26, 2024

The media is once again trying to rewrite history for Kamala Harris.



Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏: pic.twitter.com/SMh7Fcunv5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 26, 2024

Murphy tried to cherry-pick certain things to fit her narrative—what a shock—but the outlet’s tweet to this story got a community note. The note had the link to Harris’s old tweet.