CNN's Harry Enten Breaks Down the Biden-Harris Switcheroo

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 24, 2024 6:00 AM
It’s early, but I’m not afraid of Kamala Harris. No Republican should, but we cannot get too cocky. Harris owns the Biden record too, though the GOP might have a project regarding inflation, which we’ll revisit later today—voters don’t hold her accountable for ‘Bidenflation.’ Meet the new candidate, the same as the old candidate who happens to be up six points over Trump—that should be the mindset.

As of now, Donald Trump is stronger politically than ever before. CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the numbers, rehashing what many of us knew: Biden was heading for total defeat. There was no way to salvage that campaign, which was running out of money and allies. The switch is a Hail Mary attempt and the only option if the Democrats wanted a reset. Harris doesn’t poll that much better against Trump, and some of these surveys grossly oversample Democrats. Trump leads Harris with independents by 14 points.

Who knows what could happen in the next 15 weeks, but if the boost in funding and enthusiasm collapses by Labor Day after Harris’ candidacy proves to be as disastrous as her 2020 run, these preliminary polls could be the high water mark for Democrats, though one that was always a mirage. 

If this trend holds, she’s cooked:

Stay focused, Republicans. Nineteen percent have no opinion of her right now. That's bound to change if the GOP can nail her on policy and her record. 

