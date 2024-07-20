Bill Maher Asked What's on Everyone's Mind Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt

Bill Maher asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg what was on everyone’s mind: What must you do to get fired in the Biden administration? It comes after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. The comedian was very pointed with the former South Bend mayor, adding that it looks bad.

“I’ve seen people fired for less, and it just looks bad,” said Maher. Noting that the response seems to be something along the lines of ‘the guy from the other party got shot, and we’ll get around to investigating it.’

Bill Maher Confronts Pete Buttigieg on Massive Security Failure in Trump Shooting



“Should Joe Biden have fired the Secret Service head? ... I’ve seen people fired for less, and it just looks bad.”



“It looks like, ‘Well, the other guy from the other party got shot. We’ll look… pic.twitter.com/Sha2x90ViD — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 20, 2024

The Secret Service didn’t have a drone in the air, whereas the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, did—reportedly conducting aerial surveillance of the rally site before he opened fire. People saw him on the roof, the Secret Service had their sights on him for two minutes before he opened fire, he was spotted with a rangefinder before the event, and law enforcement was in the adjacent building.

Last, how and why was the rooftop left unprotected when it was flagged as a security vulnerability? Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is supposed to testify on Monday before House Oversight. She’s the one who said there were no teams on the roof where Crooks perched because it was sloped. No one believes that because it’s so stupid. Cheatle was Jill Biden’s gal pal, and the first lady reportedly pushed her for the position.

Later segments had Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) having a good time slapping down liberal narratives. However, the Maher’s ‘why hasn’t anyone been fired’ over this is one of the many questions in the aftermath of what could have been national trauma.

Byron Donalds corrects Bill Maher after he tries to minimize the amount of danger Trump was in during the attempted assassination. Maher's crowd responds with an applause break:

Maher: "In his mind the thing was just crazy blood, but it was just a little blood here."

Donalds:… pic.twitter.com/ize24WqNLK — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 20, 2024

Byron Donalds is on such a roll tonight that he managed to torch Pete Buttigieg and Biden at the same time:

Larry Wilmore: "Nikki Haley, her head was completely disagreeing with her mouth."

Byron Donalds: "Nikki Haley was way more convincing than Pete Buttigieg over there. Pete… pic.twitter.com/atFfEMIXqj — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 20, 2024

Bill Maher claims that the Butler PA assassin would have attempted to shoot Biden if he had 'showed up that day':

Larry Wilmore: "If you look at Lee Harvey Oswald, it's a lot of the same profile as this guy."

Bill Maher: "This kid? All they know is that he was looking at stuff… pic.twitter.com/ovFOBBykHB — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 20, 2024

Bill Maher asks the panel why Morning Joe was taken off the air the Monday after the Trump assassination attempt:

Maher: "They pulled the show off the air Monday because they were afraid someone on the show would say something untoward."

Byron Donalds: "Have they not the watched… pic.twitter.com/CjzzTcK7tn — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 20, 2024



