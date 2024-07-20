Why Van Jones' Take on the Republican Convention Should Make Dems Nervous
There's One Dem Biden Is Supremely Irritated With Right Now
Would Jefferson Have Told You What Kind of Horse You Could Buy?
Our Precarious, Flabby Military and a Generation of Unhardy Americans
Man Arrested For Death Threats Against Trump, Vance Ahead of Their First Rally...
GOP Governor Reverses Stance, Endorses Trump
Pollster Nate Silver: 'Unmistakable' Shift In Support for Trump
Joe Biden's National Rent Control Plan Would Be a Very Bad Idea
Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Loses Her Battle With Cancer
Biden Co-Chair Chris Coons' Remarks About Biden Staying in the Race Sure Are...
Biden’s NPA-A Announcement Jeopardizes U.S. Energy Security
End Small Business Tax to Make Main Street Great Again
Duty Drawback Example of Corporate Welfare
Joe Biden, American Lemon
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Asked What's on Everyone's Mind Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 20, 2024 2:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg what was on everyone’s mind: What must you do to get fired in the Biden administration? It comes after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. The comedian was very pointed with the former South Bend mayor, adding that it looks bad. 

Advertisement

“I’ve seen people fired for less, and it just looks bad,” said Maher. Noting that the response seems to be something along the lines of ‘the guy from the other party got shot, and we’ll get around to investigating it.’ 

The Secret Service didn’t have a drone in the air, whereas the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, did—reportedly conducting aerial surveillance of the rally site before he opened fire. People saw him on the roof, the Secret Service had their sights on him for two minutes before he opened fire, he was spotted with a rangefinder before the event, and law enforcement was in the adjacent building. 

Last, how and why was the rooftop left unprotected when it was flagged as a security vulnerability? Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is supposed to testify on Monday before House Oversight. She’s the one who said there were no teams on the roof where Crooks perched because it was sloped. No one believes that because it’s so stupid. Cheatle was Jill Biden’s gal pal, and the first lady reportedly pushed her for the position. 

Recommended

There's One Dem Biden Is Supremely Irritated With Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Later segments had Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) having a good time slapping down liberal narratives. However, the Maher’s ‘why hasn’t anyone been fired’ over this is one of the many questions in the aftermath of what could have been national trauma.

Advertisement


 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's One Dem Biden Is Supremely Irritated With Right Now Matt Vespa
There's *ANOTHER* Disturbing Update on the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
GOP Governor Reverses Stance, Endorses Trump Madeline Leesman
Pollster Nate Silver: 'Unmistakable' Shift In Support for Trump Sarah Arnold
GOP Rep Goes on CNN and Destroyed the Network's Fact-Checker Live On-Air Matt Vespa
Man Arrested For Death Threats Against Trump, Vance Ahead of Their First Rally Together Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's One Dem Biden Is Supremely Irritated With Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement