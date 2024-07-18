Total Panic: House Dems Prepare for an Electoral Wipeout in November If Biden...
Classmate of Would-Be Assassin Says He Was a 'Known Trump Hater,' But Feds...
Watch the Secret Service Director Flee the RNC When Confronted by GOP Senators
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance
An Assassin’s Bullets and a Matter (Or Question) of Faith
What Trump Should Say Thursday Night
We Seem To Have Forgotten Something
Government Price-Fixing In Pharma is Making Things Worse
It Really Isn't About Biden vs. Trump
Waging War on Modern Agriculture and Global Nutrition
The Case for Trump: Now More Than Ever
God Is Good... Trump's Work Is Clearly Not Finished
God Is Back in the Public Square
What We Must Do Now to Help Trump Stay Alive Until November
Tipsheet

Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Took the Gloves Off to Push Joe Biden Out of the Race

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 18, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly took the gloves to get Joe Biden to drop out of the race. It’s frustrating for Democrats: the ship's captain doesn’t see the iceberg, but the entire passenger manifest can. Congressional Democrats have seen enough polling to know that Joe Biden is a cancer to the ticket who will likely wipe out the party in down-ballot races. They dithered for days since no one had a plan or wanted to be the first to call on Biden to exit, especially given his cantankerous reputation.

Advertisement

The president remains defiant in staying, though his latest COVID diagnosis and the incessant and increasingly louder calls for him to drop out have reportedly pushed Biden to ask his advisers if Kamala Harris could win. Pelosi also showed Biden polling last week clearly showing that the president is losing this election, and the hope of mounting a comeback, given his health concerns and the deepening fractures in the party base, was becoming more remote by the day (via Politico): 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told President Joe Biden last week that she and other Democratic lawmakers worry that he’s dragging down the party, in an extraordinarily candid confrontation that came amid mounting pressure on Biden to end his reelection campaign. 

Pelosi also warned Biden that some Democratic lawmakers would start to grow louder in their griping about his political weaknesses, according to two people close to Pelosi. She urged the president to make a decision about stepping down soon. 

One Pelosi ally said it was possible she would press Biden publicly to give up his spot atop the Democratic ticket. 

“The speaker does not want to call on him to resign, but she will do everything in her power to make sure it happens,” this person said, referring to Biden quitting the race. 

A second Pelosi ally put her calculus in blunt terms. 

“There’s nothing subtle about Nancy,” this person said. “She starts with the question: ‘What’s it take to win?’ Then works backwards.” 

The exchange between Biden and Pelosi underscores a new and increasingly public phase of the push to remove Biden from the Democratic ticket. Senior Democrats had hoped to address this matter privately — Pelosi, herself, certainly advised members to try to do so, at least for a time. 

Recommended

The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Pelosi was not alone: Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told the same story to Joe. The first move in this game of chess is Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, urging Biden to drop his re-election bid for the good of the party. 

Biden is currently in Delaware after contracting the viral infection, the same day he said he would bow out if a medical episode arose. COVID won’t be the cause of his exit, but it drew attention again to one thing that Biden can’t shake: the rapid decline of his health—mental and now physical.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Watch the Secret Service Director Flee the RNC When Confronted by GOP Senators Matt Vespa
Classmate of Would-Be Assassin Says He Was a 'Known Trump Hater,' But Feds Don't Know Motive Matt Vespa
What CNN’s Van Jones Said About the Dems Tonight Was Absolutely Brutal Matt Vespa
Why the Dems Are Totally Imploding on the Third Night of the Republican Convention Matt Vespa
Another Brutal Development in the Trump Assassination Attempt Just Dropped Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement