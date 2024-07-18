Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out
From the Top Rope, Obama Bodyslams Biden's 2024 Chances to Dem Allies
Biden Faces More Than Bad Polling and a Total Dem Rebellion. His Campaign...
Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention?
Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination...
It Looks Like Bill Maher May Be Right About Biden
Here's What the President's Physician Has to Say About Biden Testing Positive for...
Yet Another Poll on Swing States Spells Catastrophic News for Biden
Here’s What Trump’s Family, Republican Lawmakers Said About His Injury From the Assasinati...
The Significance of Nikki Haley's RNC Speech
Reflections on the 30th Anniversary of the AIMA Bombing
Here’s What Joe Scarborough Now Says About Biden Staying in the Race
Is This It for Biden? New Report Hints at When the President Will...
UPDATE: Officials Make Significant Misstep in Investigation Into Trump Assassination Attem...
Tipsheet

Was This the Cringiest Moment During Biden's Disastrous BET Interview?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 18, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

What the hell did I watch? Joe Biden sat down with BET for an interview, where the president was an absent-minded mess, forgetting the name of his defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, and claiming that he was losing support with black voters because he couldn’t walk through the projects anymore. I’m not making this up—we have the clips. He also said that black voters don’t pay attention until after Labor Day, which is simply a made-up statistic. It’s no wonder why Biden thinks he’s winning the race and bolstering Democrats’ feelings toward pushing him out.

Advertisement

 Two-thirds of Democrats want him to drop out now, while 80 percent now think he’s too old to run for president. This interview will only accentuate those figures, as the president faces renewed and intense pressure to end his re-election bid. The worst part was that Biden outright forgot Austin’s name, calling him that “black man.”

Recommended

Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination Attempt Spencer Brown
Advertisement

We’re at a point where I think most Democrats have abided by the ‘three strikes rule’ with Biden. He was a mess with ABC News, a disaster with NBC News, and now a raging dumpster fire with BET. Quelling concerns about his mental decline have not materialized with these interviews that have showcased his inability to string sentences together, maintain his train of thought, and forget things. Everything that The Wall Street Journal reported about Biden’s slipping was true.

Biden is doing poorly with black voters under the age of 50, and it doesn't seem that he is going to turn around in 16 weeks. As for black women, Biden's support is down 31 points from 2020. These are election-killing statistics that the Biden White House thinks are pure fantasy. It's not; this country doesn't like you, Joe. 

Advertisement

This interview comes with reports that Biden has privately conceded that he cannot win and will exit the race. We shall see.

In the immediate, it did send the ladies of The View in full dirge mode:

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination Attempt Spencer Brown
Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention? Matt Vespa
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out Katie Pavlich
Is This It for Biden? New Report Hints at When the President Will Drop Out of the Race Madeline Leesman
Hey! Are Those Bullets in Your NPR Tote? Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination Attempt Spencer Brown
Advertisement