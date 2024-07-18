Was This the Cringiest Moment During Biden's Disastrous BET Interview?

What the hell did I watch? Joe Biden sat down with BET for an interview, where the president was an absent-minded mess, forgetting the name of his defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, and claiming that he was losing support with black voters because he couldn’t walk through the projects anymore. I’m not making this up—we have the clips. He also said that black voters don’t pay attention until after Labor Day, which is simply a made-up statistic. It’s no wonder why Biden thinks he’s winning the race and bolstering Democrats’ feelings toward pushing him out.

Two-thirds of Democrats want him to drop out now, while 80 percent now think he’s too old to run for president. This interview will only accentuate those figures, as the president faces renewed and intense pressure to end his re-election bid. The worst part was that Biden outright forgot Austin’s name, calling him that “black man.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Solid majority of Dems want Biden to bow out, AP-NORC poll finds, undercutting his claims average party members back him. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 17, 2024

HARD TO WATCH: Even @BETNews refused to edit their interview with Biden. pic.twitter.com/x7ttM11Aaq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 18, 2024

Biden claims he's losing support among black voters because he can't "go through the projects" and "black neighborhoods on foot" anymore pic.twitter.com/y1Rd5xljEA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

BIDEN: "Look at the heat I'm getting because I, I named a, uh, the, uh, secretary of defense — the black man" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/PJYzDznpIV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

Biden denies he's hemorrhaging support among black voters because "young blacks" aren't "focused until after Labor Day" 😳 pic.twitter.com/ilMiTjO3Tn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

We’re at a point where I think most Democrats have abided by the ‘three strikes rule’ with Biden. He was a mess with ABC News, a disaster with NBC News, and now a raging dumpster fire with BET. Quelling concerns about his mental decline have not materialized with these interviews that have showcased his inability to string sentences together, maintain his train of thought, and forget things. Everything that The Wall Street Journal reported about Biden’s slipping was true.

Biden is doing poorly with black voters under the age of 50, and it doesn't seem that he is going to turn around in 16 weeks. As for black women, Biden's support is down 31 points from 2020. These are election-killing statistics that the Biden White House thinks are pure fantasy. It's not; this country doesn't like you, Joe.

You could hear a pin drop in the MSNBC studio after they announced a poll showing a 31 point drop for black women planning to support Biden:

Rachel Maddow: "There's a poll out today, a poll of African American women showing a 31 point drop in support from 2020 to 2024 in terms of… pic.twitter.com/8H06k3pRN7 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 18, 2024

Dem Party in total meltdown folks. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 17, 2024

This interview comes with reports that Biden has privately conceded that he cannot win and will exit the race. We shall see.

In the immediate, it did send the ladies of The View in full dirge mode: