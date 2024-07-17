The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance
What CNN's Van Jones Said About the Dems Tonight Was Absolutely Brutal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 17, 2024 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

As the Republican National Convention kicks off its third night, it’s carrying another indirect theme: party unity. Now, usually, it’s not a big deal, as both Democrats and Republicans have it together heading into their respective conventions, but liberals are imploding tonight.

The chaos narrative has often been assigned to Trump and the Republicans, at times, erroneously so, but not tonight—not this year. Total mayhem has engulfed the Democratic Party as the push to get Biden to step aside has hit renewed intensity. And CNN’s Van Jones delivered a brutal observation on the state of his party tonight: “A bullet couldn't stop Trump. A virus just stopped Biden…The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together." He added that Joe is getting kicked his butt kicked by his own party.

CNN’s Van Jones can be on the money, like when he said the Obama coalition is collapsing, but also widely off the mark when he called JD Vance a sort of virus. He is willing to brutalize his own side of the aisle when they’re wrong. Notably, in 2016, he warned Democrats that Trump could become president, highlighting that Trump could scale the party’s “blue wall,” which is precisely what happened. It has been a hellacious period for the Democratic Party. 

With Nancy Pelosi's blessing, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called on Biden to drop out. The California Democrat and former chair of the House Intelligence Committee is one of the top House Democrats to publicly call on Biden to drop his re-election bid. He told donors that Biden risks wiping out Democrats 16 weeks from Election Day. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also had an equally brutal sit-down with the president, with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sharing those same sentiments. To cap it off, Biden was diagnosed with COVID on Wednesday, canceling his address to UnidosUS in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the president now saying that he would leave the race if a medical issue, this pathogenic episode is a horrible coincidence.

Or is it? I’ll leave that to you in the comments section.

