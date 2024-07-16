One Line Demolished Biden's Defense of His Mental Health During Sloppy NBC News Interview

President Joe Biden sat down with NBC News’ Lester Holt, which was yet another foray into how this aging president doesn’t have the mental capacity to do the job. Like his sit-down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden sounded tired and incapable of delivering lines about his mental health and the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump with the confidence and stability needed to quell concerns about his ability to do the job.

Three things were notable about this interview: Biden seemed incapable or reluctant to take responsibility for increasing the temperature of the so-called heated political rhetoric emanating from liberals in recent months. He also destroyed his talking point on being mentally sharp since he thought his Secret Service director was a man. And the president once again dabbled in poll denialism (via NBC News):

After having tempered attacks on Donald Trump following Saturday’s assassination attempt, President Joe Biden plunged back into campaign mode Monday, defending his decision to remain in the presidential race despite calls for him to exit. In an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Biden at times grew combative and said he isn't leaving the race even though some Democratic leaders have expressed fears that he can't win. “I’m old,” Biden said. “But I’m only three years older than Trump, No. 1. And No. 2, my mental acuity’s been pretty damn good. I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long, long time in 3½ years. So I’m willing to be judged on that.” […] What's more, Biden said, he's not losing. "Look — we knew this — this was going to be a close race from the moment he announced," Biden said. "The polling data shows a lot of different things, but there’s no wide gap between us. It’s essentially a toss-up race," he said. A new national NBC News poll found that Trump leads Biden by 2 percentage points — within its margin of error. The poll also revealed, however, that more than 60% of Democrats say they'd prefer someone else at the top of the ticket, while 80% of all voters said they were concerned about Biden's mental and physical capacities.

Biden’s age is an issue for Democrats any way you cut it: three-fourths of the nation think he’s too old, Biden can’t de-age, and the only way to turn these numbers around is to make more public appearances, which Biden can’t do. The man was gassed after his little trip to Michigan. Biden must do multiple rallies in crucial battleground states until Election Day to change the course of the race, but he will not be able to do it. The gaping wound will continue to bleed until all the ballots are counted, and it’s very noticeable among the electorate.

Trump also leads Biden in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The national polls mean bupkis because a close race is a Trump advantage, any way you cut it. Biden must be polling much better nationally to be near a baseline where a path to 270 is possible. Right now, Biden is heading for defeat.

“My mental acuity’s been pretty damn good,” says the man who referred to Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle as a man:

Seems, um, concerning that the Commander-in-Chief claims to be meeting with top security officials and then gets caught not knowing who those people are https://t.co/zfEpamMtJH — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 16, 2024

The president also spoke about Trump talking about bloodbaths (a lie) and repeated the “very fine people on both sides” lie against Trump that’s long been debunked, including by left-wing fact-checkers. When Biden was asked about the classified document issues that engulfed him and Trump, the president lost his train of thought.

LESTER HOLT: "Would you be open to doing [another debate with President Trump] in the next few weeks?"



BIDEN: "I'm going to debate him when we agreed to debate. And I'm going to debate him in September."



HOLT: "But if the opportunity came up to do one between now and then?… pic.twitter.com/A8sIbXowTi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

Biden is asked about the dismissal of the classified documents case against President Trump, starts rambling before he eventually completely loses his train of thought. pic.twitter.com/7lEB9kEWMk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

LESTER HOLT: "Have you taken a step back and done a little soul searching on things that you may have said that could incite people who are not balanced?"



BIDEN: "I have not engaged in that rhetoric. Now my opponent has engaged in that rhetoric..." pic.twitter.com/osRXn5F2Xs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

Biden ONCE AGAIN repeats the "very fine people on both sides" lie during his NBC News interview...and Lester Holt let's it slide. pic.twitter.com/YK81gNqXit — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

It was another sloppy interview, where the president’s mental fitness was displayed again, and he failed miserably. Biden claims he’ll debate Trump in September, though he got angry when pressed if he’d do it sooner. He knows he can’t, and it’s likely that Trump’s iconic image after surviving an assassin’s bullet sealed the election for him. Also, what’s this deal about Biden not needing notes or teleprompters? That’s another total lie from the next national spokesperson for Depend.

Biden touting his 59-minute presser at NATO is emblematic of the problem: it's not an accomplishment, but something that's expected from the president of the United States. It feels like the last time Biden held a presser, the New York Giants were in the Super Bowl.

