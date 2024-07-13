Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump is fine after surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The massive rally descended into mayhem and chaos when shots rang out. Trump was hit, with his ear bloody as he was huddled by Secret Service agents who carried him to the motorcade. Though defiant as ever and undeterred, Trump raised his fist to the crowd, showing him that he was okay.

Advertisement

The Shooter at the Trump Rally in Pennsylvania can be seen Dead on the Roof of a nearby Building, after being Killed by U.S. Secret Service Agents. pic.twitter.com/6eUpiqfCeL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 13, 2024

NEW: Video purportedly shows deceased shooter on roof near Trump rally pic.twitter.com/P0TtiQ0eaI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2024

Yet, there will likely be an avalanche of questions concerning security. Witnesses said a man was caught army-crawling on a rooftop armed with a rifle. Others also noticed the alleged would-be assassin, pointing to this person to no avail from law enforcement. BBC interviewed the witness, and it’s wild.

this BBC interview with a guy outside the security perimeter who claims he saw the shooter before he fired is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/vJpKZTxSAe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 13, 2024

this guy interviewed on BBC said the gunman was on a white roof & was wearing muted/tan colors… and this video emerges https://t.co/oee6mSsFh8 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 13, 2024

Shooter was about 150 yards from Trump on a rooftop with a direct line of sight to the stage.



It defies every security protocol ever written that this rooftop was not secured, and law enforcement personnel were not standing up there. pic.twitter.com/a1WfwMRZPA — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 14, 2024

The video of the purported shooter has surfaced on social media. The Secret Service sniper team killed the shooter.

Shooter killed by secret service counter sniper team. Two additional casualties taken to Pittsburgh hospital, FOX is told per law enforcement source. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 14, 2024

The shooter at the Trump rally fired as many as 8 rounds from an AR style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The shooter was 200-300 yards away at the time of the gunfire, the sources said. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) July 14, 2024



