Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 13, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Former President Donald Trump is fine after surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The massive rally descended into mayhem and chaos when shots rang out. Trump was hit, with his ear bloody as he was huddled by Secret Service agents who carried him to the motorcade. Though defiant as ever and undeterred, Trump raised his fist to the crowd, showing him that he was okay. 

Yet, there will likely be an avalanche of questions concerning security. Witnesses said a man was caught army-crawling on a rooftop armed with a rifle. Others also noticed the alleged would-be assassin, pointing to this person to no avail from law enforcement. BBC interviewed the witness, and it’s wild.

The video of the purported shooter has surfaced on social media. The Secret Service sniper team killed the shooter.


