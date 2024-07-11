Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady
Why CBS News Says Biden Should Expect the Next Few Days to Be Absolutely ‘Brutal’ for Him

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 11, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden was supposed to have his “big boy” presser at 6:30 pm. As I write this post, it’s now 7:15—and the president has yet to take the podium. While we’re all waiting to see if this will be the death knell for the Biden presidency, CBS News is reporting that the dam is breaking in the Democratic Party regarding the president. Margaret Brennan reports that within the next 48 hours, dozens of Democrats are expected to come out and tell Joe it’s time to go: 

Four Democratic sources with knowledge tell CBS News that they expect dozens of Democratic lawmakers over the next 48 hours to issue statements calling for President Biden to step out of the race. 

The planning is coordinated, and some of the statements are pre-written, according to two sources. And it's not clear that anything Mr. Biden says in his high-stakes press conference Thursday night could redirect the expected course of events. 

House Democratic leadership has indicated to members that they should speak their minds, multiple sources told CBS News. One of those well-placed sources predicted that the next three to four days will be "brutal," and that it may become untenable by sometime next week for the president to continue in the race. 

Congressional leaders aren't expected to publicly speak out themselves or to attempt a forced replacement of Mr. Biden, aiming to avoid a public break with the president out of respect. But there is also a recognition, as two sources put it, that public calls from leadership would trigger stubborn opposition from the president. 

It's not clear that any number of defections from Democrats will change the president's mind. So far, 13 House Democrats and one Senate Democrat have publicly called on Mr. Biden to end his reelection bid. 

Oh Boy, Democrats Are in Trouble After Joe Biden's NATO Presser Sarah Arnold
The publication added that the next few days will be “brutal” for the president, with Biden’s position possibly becoming “untenable” by next week. 

Politico reported this morning that this NATO presser could be a make-or-break moment. Democrats will use this media event to decide on their position on Biden’s candidacy, and it looks like many have already made their decision.

CNN might be correct for once, they mentioned over the weekend that the dam was about to break. 

Before Independence Day, Jamie Gangel also said the dam was breaking:

Yet, Biden, for now, remains committed to staying in this race.

