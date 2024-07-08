White House Doctor Tries to Explain Why He Met With a Parkinson’s Expert
Dem Rep Says Biden Had a Disastrous Debate With Trump Because He Was Overprepared

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 08, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

When you first hear this take, you wonder who could believe it. There’s no way anyone could think this would be a rational take on Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate with Trump except Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). The Democratic Congresswoman is a hall of famer regarding bad and dumb takes. What she said last December about Florida and Texas remains mind-numbingly stupid, but, alas, she has outdone herself, suggesting that Biden got boat-raced by Trump because he over-prepared:

Did she take a hit from Hunter Biden’s crack pipe? Because, for everyone who isn’t in this cult of Biden, the president did poorly because he’s too old, too slow, and too fragile to do the job? You can’t say he was over-prepared when he fumbled every statement, couldn’t answer any question, and was gassed after ten minutes. 

It's his age, Ms. Crockett. Three-fourths of the nation thinks he’s too old. Some polls, like the February Washington/ABC News poll, had that figure at 86 percent. And to make things worse, Biden’s interviews since this horrible night have not quelled concerns about his mental health, sparking the implosion we’re seeing from Democrats.

Over-prepared? Only Ms. Crockett could think of something like that. Democrats already have  someone peddling spin that's unbelievable, her name is Karine Jean-Pierre.

