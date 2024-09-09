The One Tweet That Summed Up the Left's Likely Reaction to the Latest...
Trump Hit a Legal Grand Slam Last Week

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 09, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

There’s that adage in sports: It’s a long season. Politically speaking, Trump and his team know this—the Democrats do not. The latter thinks one home run or touchdown is the game’s end. Nope. There are multiple innings or quarters in a national campaign. It’s a marathon, not a sprint—and Donald Trump’s come-from-behind legal victory last week proved that the Teflon Don moniker holds. In other words, last week was the Democrats’ 28-3 moment

After multiple indictments and four trials slapped against the former president, the Left thought they had Trump dead to rights. Ultimately, the federal cases headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith were either delayed or dismissed outright. The classified documents case, tossed this summer, is now being appealed. The Georgia case is on hold due to the ethical quandaries encountered by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team. The hush money trial, which was viewed as a clown show from the get-go, won’t sentence Trump until after the election. 

In the meantime, Trump secured the Fraternal Order of Police endorsement and clinched two indirect wins in Michigan and North Carolina, which were ordered to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name from their respective ballots. Kennedy dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump before Labor Day. 

The One Tweet That Summed Up the Left's Likely Reaction to the Latest NYT Poll Matt Vespa
No more distractions. The Democrats’ hope of entangling Trump in a legal mess to damage his candidacy have been wiped out. In short, Trump hit the grand slam. If you’re a poker player, he secured a straight flush win. The odds were astronomical, but even when you think Trump is down and out—he comes back with a vengeance. The latest New York Times/Siena poll has Trump leading by a point nationally over Kamala Harris. That’s excellent news. Still, we must act like we’re 8-12 points down because complacency will kill us. But what a week for the Trump camp.

Even Bill Maher lamented that this legal offensive was a nothing burger:

Now, let’s win this thing.  

