Trump Hit a Legal Grand Slam Last Week

There’s that adage in sports: It’s a long season. Politically speaking, Trump and his team know this—the Democrats do not. The latter thinks one home run or touchdown is the game’s end. Nope. There are multiple innings or quarters in a national campaign. It’s a marathon, not a sprint—and Donald Trump’s come-from-behind legal victory last week proved that the Teflon Don moniker holds. In other words, last week was the Democrats’ 28-3 moment.

Advertisement

After multiple indictments and four trials slapped against the former president, the Left thought they had Trump dead to rights. Ultimately, the federal cases headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith were either delayed or dismissed outright. The classified documents case, tossed this summer, is now being appealed. The Georgia case is on hold due to the ethical quandaries encountered by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team. The hush money trial, which was viewed as a clown show from the get-go, won’t sentence Trump until after the election.

In the last two hours:



- Appeals courts in MI & NC order RFK Jr.'s name to be removed from the ballot



- Merchan folds and delays sentencing until after the election



- National Fraternal Order of Police endorses Trump



Kamala is having a really bad day in her hotel room — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 6, 2024

HUGE WIN FOR MAGA



Appeals courts in both Michigan and North Carolina order RFK Jr.’s name to be REMOVED from the ballot



Democrat operatives were working to keep him on the ballot in an effort to hurt Trump pic.twitter.com/7qZdHoIZIe — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 6, 2024

In the meantime, Trump secured the Fraternal Order of Police endorsement and clinched two indirect wins in Michigan and North Carolina, which were ordered to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name from their respective ballots. Kennedy dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump before Labor Day.

HUGE: North Carolina Appeals Court rules that RFK Jr’s name MUST be removed from the ballot:



“The State Board of Elections [must] disseminate ballots WITHOUT the name of petitioner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. appearing as a candidate for President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/RLHiwgiVNh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2024

Trump with a trifecta of good news on the legal front in North Carolina, Michigan, and New York... https://t.co/j9m9sUnnF5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 6, 2024

No more distractions. The Democrats’ hope of entangling Trump in a legal mess to damage his candidacy have been wiped out. In short, Trump hit the grand slam. If you’re a poker player, he secured a straight flush win. The odds were astronomical, but even when you think Trump is down and out—he comes back with a vengeance. The latest New York Times/Siena poll has Trump leading by a point nationally over Kamala Harris. That’s excellent news. Still, we must act like we’re 8-12 points down because complacency will kill us. But what a week for the Trump camp.

Trump had to hit a straight flush to beat the democrat lawfare before the election, and by God the magnificent son of a bitch did it. Trump 2024 🇺🇸 #MAGA — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 6, 2024

Advertisement

Even Bill Maher lamented that this legal offensive was a nothing burger:

Bill Maher and John Avlon lament that the Trump trials resulted in 4 massive 'nothing burgers'. Maher and Avlon proclaim that they should have just thrown Trump in jail, anyways:

Bill Maher: "Man, all those trials and nothing happened. Nothing."

Rich Lowry: "They indicted him… pic.twitter.com/5zMjOZSCvb — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 7, 2024

Now, let’s win this thing.