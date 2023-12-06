TX Dem Rep Goes on Unhinged Rant Against Red States

It’s one of those moments where you hear Winston Churchill’s remarks about democracy: the most significant argument against it is five minutes with the average voter. Yes, we’re a constitutional republic, but you get the point. With over 320 million people, there will be voters and representatives that are nuts. Besides the unhinged, there’s the legions of idiots that dot the Capitol Grounds. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is one of them, bashing her state yesterday as deplorable.

Ms. Crockett went on a tirade about how elected representatives from Florida and Texas keep derailing the country with their toxic ideas about being pro-liberty. This exchange was clipped during her question time on the House Oversight Committee Hearing, which discussed protecting female athletes and sports programs.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett dismisses Texas and Florida as "deplorable states" because their duly elected legislatures pass conservative bills pic.twitter.com/EnwA5MzrLH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2023

We live rent-free in their heads. The Left cannot tolerate nor comprehend that roughly half the country finds their party’s agenda to be downright trash. No, we don’t think men can be women; we’re pro-free speech, and we believe Hamas is a terrorist organization that deserves to be annihilated by Israel. How Democrats have gone so far to the left that they’re willing to erase womanhood from various social spheres is something you can’t make up.

A biological female is transphobic for not wanting biological males on athletic teams. Still, those who are deemed inclusive are willing to let their spaces be taken over by said biological males. So, even safe spaces are now relegated to the dustbin. There are differences between the two genders, liberals. We learned this in middle school science class, but Madeline will have something on that later since Riley Gaines was invited to testify at this hearing.

And if you think this was Ms. Crockett’s only moment of insanity, think again. Voters who aren’t high on Biden are just too dumb, according to her. The lack of self-awareness is pure cinema:

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says the bipartisan censure of Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her call to genocide against Israel "just doesn't make sense" pic.twitter.com/3GyqjmSaMZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2023

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett: "Historically, Democrats have always wanted to be the ones that say, 'this is how we are supposed to conduct ourselves.'" pic.twitter.com/sahujKI53p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Biden's drop in support among Black Americans is because "feelings are dictating their reality" and they aren't "understanding exactly how any of this works" pic.twitter.com/QtWcJnyxsh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023



