House Judiciary Subcommittee Looks to Get to the Bottom of Noncitzens Voting in Elections

On Tuesday afternoon, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing on "The Biden-Harris Border Crisis: Noncitizen Voting," which will take place at 2:00pm. The hearing has been announced and will be held as the House returns from its August recess. High on the priority list for Republicans has been doing something about the crisis at the southern border that the Biden-Harris administration is responsible for, as well as ensuring only citizens can vote.

Subcommittee members will hear from Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd as well as Immigration Accountability Project Policy Director Rosemary Jenks and Cleta Mitchell, who founded the Foundation for Accountability and Integrity in Elections Fund.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, provided a statement for Townhall about the hearing. "Only American citizens should vote in American elections. That’s not controversial. Unless you’re a Democrat," he said.

The hearing will be chaired by Subcommittee Chairman Chip Roy (R-TX), who was on Fox News earlier on Monday to discuss the border crisis. He also previewed a hearing that the House Judiciary Committee will be holding on "The Biden-Harris Border Crisis: Victim Perspectives," which takes place on Tuesday morning.

“30 miles from [the U.S. capitol], you have an individual who pulled a teenage girl into a car while posing as a law enforcement officer, and then he abducted her.”



“This is happening in real time across this country.”@HarrisFaulkner @FaulknerFocus pic.twitter.com/18dLlVmvBV — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) September 9, 2024

A pinned post from the congressman's press account also invites users to read up on Roy's "America Invaded" report, which promises to be "a comprehensive overview of the devastating Biden-Harris border crisis."

🚨ICYMI: Rep. Roy just unveiled a comprehensive overview of the devastating Biden-Harris border crisis



Don’t let “Border Czar” Harris cover this up and get away with ruining this nation through reckless open borders



READ NOW FOR FREE⬇️https://t.co/vQ9sqkcd7l pic.twitter.com/jBhspNqP67 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) September 6, 2024

When it comes to taking further action about noncitizens voting, the House in July passed the SAVE Act, a bill from Roy that requires proof of U.S. citizenship from individuals registering to vote in federal elections. Senate Democrats have no plans to advance the bill, however, and the Biden-Harris administration is also against it. As Roy put it when speaking to Fox News the administration is "violently opposed."

It was reported early last week that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was going to consider attaching the SAVE Act to the short-term spending bill, and he did just that last Friday.

Non-citizens have been removed from the voter rolls in recent months, including in red states like Virginia, Texas, and Ohio. Roy also reminded that Democrats don't want to talk about the issue and claim that such a bill isn't needed. As Sarah covered over the weekend, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala was recently arrested for impersonating a U.S. citizen and registering to vote.