Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden
A Senior White House Official Delivered These Damning Remarks About Biden
So, Who's Working to Keep Biden's DNC Delegates in Line?
ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless
Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer
The Race Doesn’t Change
Joy Reid Would Rather Vote for a President In a Coma Rather Than...
Joe Biden Needs a Dictionary
Wall Street Places Its Bets on a Trump Win
The Moment Cameras Reveal Joe Biden's True Self
Top Biden Surrogate James Clyburn Cancels 'Face the Nation' Interview
Germany: The Sick Man of Europe
The Bible: Advancing the Causes of American Civil Religion
Only Election Deniers Reject the Results of the 2024 Democratic Primary
Tipsheet

Did Any Democrat Come to the Defense of Joe Biden Today?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 07, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

‘Not good, but not terrible’ is how you could best describe Joe Biden’s ABC News interview if you’re trying to spin it. It was an all-around trainwreck that did little to persuade those Democrats who want to boot the president from the ticket or have us move on from the apparent mental decline we’ve seen over the past few years. The president’s steep denial that he’s losing to Donald Trump sent shockwaves through the party. Even the most ardent Biden supporter knows he’s down against the former president in crucial must-win states.

Advertisement

There’s going to be discussions about what to do. When big donors start revolting, there will be talks, especially among Hill Democrats, who are the most vocal about wanting Biden to step aside. As Rebecca wrote earlier this morning, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), a staunch Biden supporter and someone who single-handedly saved his 2020 campaign, abruptly canceled his interview with CBS’s Face the Nation today. And Fox News host Shannon Bream said that for days, they’ve reached out to Biden surrogates, allies, and other Democrats and invited them to defend Joe Biden on the air—none would do so:

I guess the talking points need to be refined. Even Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) take on the race post-ABC News interview wasn’t a ringing endorsement of Biden. Biden was asked how he would feel if he lost to Trump, and he said he’d be fine with it, but only if he knew he had done his best or something. Certainly, this is not what the part wanted to hear or what the donor base, which is already looking to get rid of this guy. 

Recommended

Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Schiff carefully framed that frustration. 

Everyone knows what would be asked of them, and the answer and spin aren’t good enough. Much like Joe Biden’s presidency.


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless Matt Vespa
The Moment Cameras Reveal Joe Biden's True Self Sarah Arnold
Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer Derek Hunter
Top Biden Surrogate James Clyburn Cancels 'Face the Nation' Interview Rebecca Downs
Germany: The Sick Man of Europe Rainer Zitelmann

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement