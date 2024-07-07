Did Any Democrat Come to the Defense of Joe Biden Today?

‘Not good, but not terrible’ is how you could best describe Joe Biden’s ABC News interview if you’re trying to spin it. It was an all-around trainwreck that did little to persuade those Democrats who want to boot the president from the ticket or have us move on from the apparent mental decline we’ve seen over the past few years. The president’s steep denial that he’s losing to Donald Trump sent shockwaves through the party. Even the most ardent Biden supporter knows he’s down against the former president in crucial must-win states.

There’s going to be discussions about what to do. When big donors start revolting, there will be talks, especially among Hill Democrats, who are the most vocal about wanting Biden to step aside. As Rebecca wrote earlier this morning, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), a staunch Biden supporter and someone who single-handedly saved his 2020 campaign, abruptly canceled his interview with CBS’s Face the Nation today. And Fox News host Shannon Bream said that for days, they’ve reached out to Biden surrogates, allies, and other Democrats and invited them to defend Joe Biden on the air—none would do so:

SHANNON BREAM: Our team spent days reaching out to dozens of lawmakers, Biden advocates, and allies, but not a single guest was willing or able to come on to defend Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qKxBpV0NsL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 7, 2024

I guess the talking points need to be refined. Even Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) take on the race post-ABC News interview wasn’t a ringing endorsement of Biden. Biden was asked how he would feel if he lost to Trump, and he said he’d be fine with it, but only if he knew he had done his best or something. Certainly, this is not what the part wanted to hear or what the donor base, which is already looking to get rid of this guy.

Adam Schiff (D-Los Angeles) pitches in pic.twitter.com/tvllDUlnJm — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) July 7, 2024

"No, that is the answer that most concerned me," Adam Schiff tells @kwelkernbc about Biden's answer on if he loses to Trump. "This is not just about whether he gave it the best college try, but rather whether he made the right decision to run or pass the torch. That is the most… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 7, 2024

Schiff carefully framed that frustration.

Everyone knows what would be asked of them, and the answer and spin aren’t good enough. Much like Joe Biden’s presidency.

Tuberville on Fox on Dems/Biden: We're just going to stay out of their way and let them cut their own throat. To be honest with you. It's a disaster. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 7, 2024



