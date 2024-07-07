Senior White House Official Finally Admits What We All Know About Biden's Election...
Biden's DNC Delegates Are Worried and That Could Mean Mayhem at the Convention
ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless
How James Carville Made This WaPo Reporter a Little Uneasy
Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 224: Psalm Summer - Part 1
Germany: The Sick Man of Europe
The Bible: Advancing the Causes of American Civil Religion
Only Election Deniers Reject the Results of the 2024 Democratic Primary
Limits to Our Own Power
If the GOP Abandons Its Pro-Life Platform, It Will Be Surrendering Its Deepest...
God Loves Us, But He Is Jealous for His Glory, Not Ours
Joe Biden Blames Trump for Poor Debate Performance
Biden Refuses to Take Cognitive Test Despite Doubts About His Health
Tipsheet

Top Biden Surrogate James Clyburn Cancels 'Face the Nation' Interview

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 07, 2024 8:00 AM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), a top surrogate for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, was supposed to appear on CBS News' "Face the Nation" later this Sunday morning, where he likely would have been grilled about what business Biden has staying in the race and remaining as president. As a post from the Face the Nation X account noted, they were supposed to hear from Clyburn, described as "one of the president’s top allies," on "whether the president should stay the course– and what happens if he doesn’t."

Advertisement

We won't know the answers to these potential questions or others, though, at least not on such a program, since Clyburn ended up canceling the interview. The post came at 6pm on Friday night, and just over 20 minutes later, came that note about the cancelation.

"We look forward to hearing from the congressman again soon," the post also noted. It's worth wondering if Clyburn canceled in part because he has to get his talking points straight. 

Clyburn was likely going to be hit with some crucial questions. Perhaps, if we were lucky, Clyburn might have been asked why Biden's aides and allies have been trying to keep hidden what's so clear to see, that the president is unwell. 

That one of Biden's "top allies," if not the top ally won't come on to answer such pressing questions is telling. How crucial is Clyburn? Biden owes his win in South Carolina's 2020 Democratic primary to Clyburn and his endorsement, and he quite possibly owes winning the nomination and thus the presidency to Clyburn as well. Sure enough, for the 2024 primary, Biden and the DNC then upended the primary schedule so that South Carolina was first. 

During his appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" last Sunday, Clyburn said Biden had "a bad debate," but claimed it was because of "preparation overload" and still hid behind the excuse that Biden has a stutter. 

Recommended

Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Meanwhile, we now now that Biden took naps as part of that "preparation."

While on MSNBC just a few days later, Clyburn insisted he was still sticking with Biden, but also insisted he'd support Vice President Kamala Harris as the replacement if Biden withdrew from the race.


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer Derek Hunter
How James Carville Made This WaPo Reporter a Little Uneasy Matt Vespa
ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Germany: The Sick Man of Europe Rainer Zitelmann
Senior White House Official Finally Admits What We All Know About Biden's Election Chances Matt Vespa
The Associated Press and WSJ’s Headlines for Biden's Trainwreck ABC News Interview Say It All Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer Derek Hunter
Advertisement