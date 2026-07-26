Democratic Socialists Are Obsessed With Abortion

Psycho stalkers have nothing on the modern left. While stalkers do other things – they have to work, eat and sleep – leftists bring their obsessions with them to all of those things and more. Every sentence that comes out of their mouths is a noun, verb, and abortion. They truly are defective people.

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There are a lot of things I love in life, but I love none of them the way Democrats love abortion. I have a theory that they “shout their abortions” not because they’re proud of their inability to use any form of birth control successfully, but because they’re trying to convince themselves that what they did was normal and fine. The more people doing something wrong or stupid, the less wrong or stupid it seems.

That being said, abortion is a compulsion for these people. Not just having them, but talking about them and trying to force everyone else to pay for them. That and Jews are all they talk about.

The Democratic Socialists of America released a very odd document stating their agenda or "Our Program,” as these communists call it. In it, they make constant reference to “workers,” like normal Americans are their pets.

They ask readers to “imagine taking a day off from work in a future without capitalism,” which is funny because we’ve already abolished slavery once. “It’s been said that it’s easier to imagine the end of the world than it is to imagine the end of capitalism. But just because it isn’t easy to imagine now doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to make it happen. Workers deserve more.”

These trust fund mutants cosplaying as furies playing Marx in the privacy of their own home is one thing, but they are not content with that. A lifetime of participation ribbons and being told they’re special for existing has culminated in leftists becoming political date rapists unwilling to take “no” for an answer when it comes to their desire to control the lives of others.

The problem (for them) is these people have no idea what they’re up against. You should never underestimate the ability of a small group of committed leftists to inflict massive amounts of harm on people and a nation, but you also should never underestimate the willingness of Americans to hit back so hard that the threat is completely wiped out when threatened.

But we aren’t there yet; there’s still a chance Democrats will handle their business and expel these would-be Hitlers from their party, but I wouldn’t count on it. For a party to go this far down the fascism spiral, they have to be even more lost than anyone ever suspected.

In their manifesto, these Stalinists show what their priorities are: “free” everything and abortion. “Provide free, quality public education from pre-K to college and cancel all student debt,” they write, which is weird considering they control public education already. It costs a fortune, and it sucks.

Then, under “Healthcare for all,” they write, “Guarantee universal healthcare at no cost to individuals, including complete access to reproductive and gender-affirming care.” They want to kill babies and mutilate the genitals of those who aren’t killed.

What’s even more weird is there’s no mention of anything related to actual diseases and “fighting” or even trying to “cure” them. Cancer is the scourge of human existence, right after “Democratic Socialists,” and it isn’t mentioned in their plans at all.

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Later, under “Feminism for all,” whether you want it or not, they toss in abortion again. “Socialist feminism fights for queer liberation and the freedoms of all working class women,” it starts. What does “queer liberation” have to do with feminism, and why does a woman’s income or economic status have to do with a woman’s worthiness for “freedoms”? Like with most things, don’t think too hard about it because they sure as hell didn’t.

They continue, “Stop gender violence and end policies that oppress bodily autonomy and intimate life, including patriarchal restrictions on abortion, childbirth and childraising, gender expression and transition, marriage, and divorce.” Again, abortion just hammered in there because they’re obsessed – to be a “feminist” is to have had multiple abortions, I guess.

Democrats love abortion, and Democratic Socialists love abortion the way a fat kid loves cake. While the irony of weirdos least likely to ever have sex, let alone get pregnant, is lost on these people, the left’s stalker-level love of abortion is not lost on everyone else. One can only imagine the amount of abuse these people went through at the hands of their parents…and they deserved every bit of it.

Read their whole manifesto for yourself – it’s always good to know what your enemy is up to – and marvel at its ignorance of history and real-world experience. It’s mostly cartoons, because they are the reason the word “retarded” has made a comeback, and nothing a 6-year-old couldn’t read and see through. It’s also written by committee – communists LOVE committees (it helps them spread the guilt around) – and is likely the only time they’ve ever brought anything involving another human being to completion.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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