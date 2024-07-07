ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless

Being a New Jersey native, yes, I watched The Sopranos, and this whole saga about the media not knowing about Joe Biden’s decline is like how Tony Soprano deceived his crew by trying to pin the blame on New York’s Lupertazzi Family for killing Ralph Cifaretto. We all saw Tony kill Ralph over a dispute about what killed their racing horse. Just like the media claimed not to have known about Joe becoming a drooling vegetable when they did.

The same liars at CNN, who said all the videos showing Biden totally confused and appearing to show him in serious mental decline, were fake, are now singing a different tune. If you are a Democrat, this should infuriate you how you were lied to by the Biden admin and the media. pic.twitter.com/Lwrtn2keFd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2024

“Whoever did this” was the line the fictional mob boss used many times. For the media and Biden, it was you guys. What’s worse is the excuses, like how they couldn’t get good reporting on Biden’s health because the guardrails at the White House were like the shields from the alien spaceships on Independence Day. The other explanation is the likelier reason: they didn’t want to upset or damage a Democratic presidency. It’s a long con. We have another incident where Biden’s highly scripted interviews were exposed, dovetailing off what Sage Steele noted in her past interview with the president. The questions were pre-written and approved (via Axios):

A radio host who interviewed President Biden Wednesday tells me the White House sent her the questions before the interview. pic.twitter.com/9L6PRaUvgG — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) July 6, 2024

Second local radio host says they were given questions ahead of Biden interview - ABC News — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 6, 2024

Joe Biden's White House went around their normal processes for his first post-debate interview with a Black radio station earlier this week. Why it matters: The White House helped draft the questions that the host asked the president and then the campaign sent them to the radio station given it was technically a campaign interview, a person familiar with the matter tells Axios. WURD is the only African-American owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, but the White House's director of Black media was not part of the process. It is the latest instance of the White House continuing to shield the president from unscripted moments even after his debate performance raised further questions about his mental fitness. Driving the news: Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders told CNN Saturday morning that her "questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them." Lawful-Sanders, who hosts The Source" on WURD in Philadelphia, added: "I got several questions — eight of them. And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved." Earl Ingram, who interviewed Biden the day after for his show on a Black radio station in Milwaukee, also told ABC News Saturday: "Yes, I was given some questions for Biden."

ABC News’ Jon Karl was aghast at the news, tweeting “say what,” upon hearing this old news on CNN this weekend, but who are you kidding, sir? The reaction is priceless if only to expose the media’s insular personality, which has formed a denser echo chamber than the one already surrounding the president or the shoddy attempt at being genuinely shocked over this development that many of us have known for years—everyone knew but what do us peasants know, right? Obviously, a lot more than our national media, which is again rightfully getting kicked in the teeth for being miserable failures:

Jon have you been living in a cave the past three years? pic.twitter.com/Yb7lQ90TXV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

This happened last year and you guys all said nothing about it.



It was all a fun stage show for you guys until Biden shit all over the debate. https://t.co/dvGi9Yda5H pic.twitter.com/e4GWHCpDlh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

They're only shocked that this cover-up, in which they're complicit, imploded like the OceanGate submersible too soon.

Also, yikes:

