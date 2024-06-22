The Defense Department Lost Track of Millions Sent to Chinese Labs
Does Everyone Hate Caitlin Clark Because She's a Straight White 'B**tch'?
GOP Congresswoman Plans to Invoke Extraordinary Measure to Hold Garland Accountable Over B...
Code Pink Showed Up at Jake Tapper's House and Got Quite the Surprise
CNN's Top Legal Analyst: Anger at the Supreme Court Over Trump Case Should...
Strategy for Winning Thursday’s 3-on-1 Debate
Get Ready for a 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Thermonuclear Space Explosion That Will Be Visible Fr...
Alexander Hamilton and The Right to Fight the Government
Contract From the American People
A Valuable Investor Asset Class Is At Risk. Congress Should Act.
Our Tragically Foolish Border Policy
Unpacking the 10 Commandments
Presidential Election Farce in Iran
Arizona Voter Rolls Contain Massive Number of Unqualified Voters. We’re Suing to Clean...
Tipsheet

Why The Associated Press' Article About the TX Girl Murdered by Illegal Aliens Is Disgusting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 22, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It’s already bad enough that illegal aliens are going around raping and murdering our citizens. These tragedies would have been preventable if the Biden administration had instructed federal immigration officers to enforce the law. Instead, it’s been quasi-open borders for three years. Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was murdered last year in Harford County, Maryland. Police recently arrested her alleged killer, an illegal alien. 

Advertisement

This week, Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, was strangled to death by two illegals from Venezuela. And some of the media coverage has been borderline offensive. The Associated Press has been especially egregious, omitting that Nungaray was murdered by two illegals entirely: 

Two men who were seen on surveillance footage with a 12-year-old girl before her body was found in a Houston creek earlier this week were arrested Thursday in her death, police said.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, each face a charge of capital murder in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray, police said. The medical examiner has determined that her cause of death was strangulation. 

It was unclear if the two suspects had attorneys yet to speak on their behalf. Their names were not listed in jail or court records as of Thursday afternoon. 

Jocelyn’s body was found in the shallow water of a creek early Monday morning. Police have said that she sneaked out of her nearby home the night before. 

Police said that surveillance footage showed the men meeting up with Jocelyn before walking to a convenience store with her. 

Recommended

Does Everyone Hate Caitlin Clark Because She's a Straight White 'B**tch'? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

What about local media? They’re usually the ones who do the actual work, but in this case, they, too, left out the immigration status of the alleged perpetrators. Fox 26 Houston and KHOU 11 didn’t include that these men were illegal immigrants. Fox News did, however.

It’s not the first time AP has botched one of these stories. In February, when the nation was appalled by the brutal murder of Laken Riley in Georgia, the outlet tried to make her preventable murder by an illegal immigrant about toxic masculinity, not a porous, unsecured border that’s allowing the scum of the Earth through.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Everyone Hate Caitlin Clark Because She's a Straight White 'B**tch'? Matt Vespa
Code Pink Showed Up at Jake Tapper's House and Got Quite the Surprise Matt Vespa
Get Ready for a 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Thermonuclear Space Explosion That Will Be Visible From Earth Leah Barkoukis
GOP Congresswoman Plans to Invoke Extraordinary Measure to Hold Garland Accountable Over Biden Tapes Matt Vespa
Strategy for Winning Thursday’s 3-on-1 Debate John Ullyot
CNN's Top Legal Analyst: Anger at the Supreme Court Over Trump Case Should Directed at the Biden DOJ Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Does Everyone Hate Caitlin Clark Because She's a Straight White 'B**tch'? Matt Vespa
Advertisement