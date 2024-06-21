Code Pink Showed Up at Jake Tapper's House and Got Quite the Surprise

Let’s get something out of the way here: bravo to these kids. I’d never suspect that the children of a CNN host would react this way when besieged by a bunch of raving lunatics over the war in Gaza. Code Pink dispatched some of their goons to the home of CNN host Jake Tapper, peddling terrorist talking points, long-debunked false narratives about Israel, and, of course, the myth of genocide in the region, the far-left’s pièce de resistance

Advertisement

Bonchie at RedState had this first, but Tapper’s kids waved to the Code Pink clowns and played the Star-Spangled Banner. No one cares about spilled terrorists, so, by all means, keep laughing, waving, and mocking these clowns. Watch the video—they’re all unhinged:

Code Pink is now targeting CNN's @jaketapper. In a hilarious development, Tapper's children waved to Code Pink from the porch and played the Star-Spangled Banner for the protestors. pic.twitter.com/KL0AIPzojF — Stu (@thestustustudio) June 21, 2024

This video is so insane. Anti-Israel mobsters show up at Jake Tapper's house, scream at his kids, and then go on a rant about the al-Ahli hospital, which Israel didn't bomb (but PIJ did); a total hoax. https://t.co/LYLyTz3hCO — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) June 21, 2024

To set the scene, the protesters showed up and started shouting into a bullhorn about how Israel bombed the Al-Ahli hospital. As RedState reported in late 2023, the hospital was not bombed. Rather, the parking lot area was hit by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that fell short. While the "Gaza Ministry of Health" initially claimed 500-700 dead, the actual death toll was around 25 people. It was one of the first major hoaxes of the war. Apparently, these protesters didn't get the memo. More likely, they just don't care because they lie like they are breathing. […] PROSTESTER ONE: We hope you're proud. You may be laughing now, but one day, you will realize the damage that your dad will cause, and I promise, this big house won't be worth it. PROTESTER TWO: You're waving, and you think it's really funny, but the truth is that it's really sick. Okay, you should walk away.

On this matter, and at this moment, yeah, I’ll be on ‘Team Tapper;’ it’s just too much fun. It’s not nearly as funny as when pro-Hamas supporters besieged the home of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who proceeded to go up on his roof and hold the Israeli flag.

Pro-Palestinian protesters showed up to John Fetterman’s home to chant that he supported genocide. Fetterman went to his roof & waved an Israeli flag at them. I can’t believe it, but I’m starting to really like & respect Fetterman. 2024 is wild, y’all. pic.twitter.com/G9WLTxHXP6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 27, 2024



