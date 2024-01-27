Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at John Fetterman's House. His Reaction Was Priceless.

As we noted this morning, Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) penchant for bucking the Democratic Party line might no longer be a one-off thing. It could be a trend. We now have a handful of issues where he is decidedly against the brass, and it’s refreshing. While I wish the GOP had supermajorities in both chambers, that’s not the case, and we need some Democrats to do stuff.

Advertisement

Since his 2022 election, Fetterman has voiced his pro-Israel ties, declared himself no longer a progressive, likening them to a bunch of crazies, and said that we have a severe crisis at the southern border. To take it a step further, he added that the horde of illegal aliens threatens the American dream. A Harvard alum, he said that while he remains a lefty of sorts, he doesn’t even recognize his old school, given its pro-Hamas makeover.

The pro-terrorist lunatics we’ve seen hold rallies nationwide, shut down roads and bridges, and attempt to close airports have been well-documented. So, given that he’s now become an enemy of the state in the eyes of progressive America, it’s only fitting that they target the Pennsylvania Democrat at his home, which they did. And Mr. Fetterman precisely knew how to respond: by going onto the roof and waving the Israeli flag:

Them: “You can’t hide”



Him: Here I am, bitches 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 https://t.co/Vx9XvA26n5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 27, 2024

That's right. He lives with us now. https://t.co/d4b6Pp9scC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2024

He did the same last fall when he waved the Israeli flag at a bunch of pro-terrorist supporters getting arrested on Capitol Grounds:

John Fetterman trolls anti-Israel protestors by waving an Israeli flag as they’re being arrestedpic.twitter.com/MYh98115jC — OutKick (@Outkick) November 10, 2023

'Based' John Fetterman is entertaining, but how long will it last?