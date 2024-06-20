Bill Maher Had a Simple Reason to Refute This Take on Race From a Black Radio Host

Last Friday, notable black radio host Charlamagne Tha God, aka Lenard Larry McKelvey, was invited for a brief interview on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. Like Maher, McKelvey isn’t a conservative, but some of his takes have surely irritated the Left. Not beholden to any political party, McKelvey trashed Liz Warren right in her face for being the original Rachel Dolezal. Warren has faked Native American heritage for years. He also lambasted Kamala Harris for being a sorceress for saying absolutely nothing during public events. Harris’ word salad habit is well-known.

McKelvey has written a new book, "Get Honest or Die Lying," which he promoted during this interview with the HBO host. One issue Maher has hit progressives on is over the lack of recognizing progress in America. Is there more work to be done? Sure, but it’s not 1619. It’s not even 1960. Non-whites can and do have the right to access any public facility without being seated in a racially segregated zone, can attend any educational institution, vote, drive cars, and do pretty much anything a Muslim woman cannot in Iran or Gaza. That’s the point. Jim Crow is dead—stop acting like we haven’t moved past it. McKelvey disagrees, adding that a black person, specifically a black woman, needs to be five times better to make it in America today. Maher is visibly upset by this take, calling it a “zombie lie,” adding rightly that it’s not America anymore:

Bill Maher visibly disappointed by Charlamagne's answer that you have to be 5x better as a black person in America in 2024:

BM: "I think that's a zombie lie."

CTG: "Why?"

BM: "Because that's not America anymore."



If you think you're 5x better than someone, that would make you a… pic.twitter.com/MWXl7alRuU — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 15, 2024

31% of judges appointed by Biden are black women, more than any other single demographic.



Despite the fact that they make up 3% of law school grads.



Are they all better than non-black counterparts? 5x better? Or does being a black woman in Biden’s America come with privileges. https://t.co/FVXWFcN9TV — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 15, 2024

Every nation has a dark period in its history. Slavery was our original sin, and we fought the deadliest war in American history to resolve it. It doesn’t exist, though I’m sure many progressive students wish it did to feed their victimhood addiction. Things are exponentially better now than they were in 1960, or 1860, or 1760. Maher sees the Left as one trying to keep us enslaved and chained to the past as if progressives want some reckoning for white people. Hence, why there’s this unhealthy obsession with reparations because if there is one thing that will surely wreck race relations in America, it’s penalizing white people who have never owned slaves.

This topic isn’t new. During the Obama presidency, it saw its moments: we discuss race too much, and often, it’s the wrong people leading the discussion. That goes double now, given the nonsense being taught in our schools.