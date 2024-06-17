Gretchen Whitmer Seems to Have Audio Issues Any Time She's Pressed by the...
Tipsheet

So, a Local Texas Dem Got Engulfed in a Jussie Smollett-Style Fiasco

Matt Vespa
June 17, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

It will probably not be a national story since the election where this scandal emerged is local, but it’s embarrassing. A Texas Democrat running for precinct commissioner in Fort Bend County got busted for creating fake social media accounts to attack himself.   

Taral Patel, the Democratic candidate for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 commissioner, has been arrested once an investigation determined he was the one sending racist messages to himself. It’s a digital Jussie Smollett event (via ABC 13): 

The Democratic challenger for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 commissioner is facing charges for allegedly creating a fake social media account to post racist comments directed at himself after the Republican incumbent requested an investigation last year. 

According to arrest warrant documents, Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers requested the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office begin an investigation in October regarding the source behind several social media posts directed at his opponent, Taral Patel. 

This came after Patel, 30, issued a statement on his social media accounts with a collage of racist posts that he claimed were directed at him. Although many of the usernames were concealed, Meyers told investigators he recognized an account that went by the name "Antonio Scalywag" as someone who had attacked him before. 

Investigators found that the fake account used a profile photo that belonged to someone else. The DA's office issued a subpoena to Facebook and Google, which allowed them to obtain account data that matched Patel's address, phone number, Texas driver's license number, bank card number, and other personal information. 

Joe Biden Reminds Us to Buy Guns and Ammunition Kurt Schlichter
ABC 13 added that last Wednesday, Texas Rangers placed Pated under arrest, charging him with “third-degree felony charge for online impersonation and a Class A misdemeanor charge for misrepresentation of identity, which is found under the Texas Election Code.”   

For those who need reminding, Jussie Smollett was the actor who destroyed his career by executing a race hoax in Chicago in January 2019. Once exposed, Smollett was charged and convicted for the incident, specifically the charges relating to false police reports.

Democrats at all levels can’t stop lying. It’s also a bit sad: the Left has to do this because the America they envision doesn’t exist.

 

