A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off...
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered...
Latest Palestinian Poll Should Kill Further Discussions About Ceasefires
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity
My Father Lived Out Equality: He Adopted Ten of Us
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 222: Jesus Quotes Isaiah - Part 1
What to Expect in the First Presidential Debate
A Politically Incorrect Prayer
Who Does Kamala Harris Think She Is Weighing in on Our Sex Lives?
The Tolerance Lie
What Most People Do Not Know About Capitalism
CNN Bullies Ticketmaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson Tour
Senate Republicans Block Bill Protecting IVF
Nearly Half of Americans Have Little Faith Biden Will Make It Through First...
Tipsheet

New Video Montage Shows Why Most Americans Think Biden Is Too Old to Be President

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 16, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Remember the days when Democrats and liberal commentators used to malign Fox News for being state-run media? How the tables have turned since 2016. Joe Biden no longer has COVID cover to avoid public events, so he must be out and about, and it’s not pretty.

Advertisement

Joe Biden has been talking about meeting with European leaders who’ve been dead for decades, staring into space, and wandering off. The recent G7 Summit in Italy was not Joe at his best. Of course, the liberal media said Biden was exceptional, dismissing the video clips as “cheap fakes.” At the same time, the Biden campaign even went so far as to say these images were misinformation. Across the pond, that narrative got blown up by the European media, who saw a mentally declining president. Tom Elliott compiled a three-minute clip of Joe Biden’s mental gaffes and how the press props him up. It’s no wonder why 86 percent of Americans feel Joe is too old to run for president again:

Sure, the media has run damning stories about Joe Biden’s health. In 2022, The New York Times penned a lengthy article about how the president has lost a step that keeps his staff busy. This piece hit before the midterms. The Wall Street Journal had an article about the declining mental capacity of the president. Everyone sees it except for the MSNBC crowd.

Recommended

It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
Advertisement

There is no way Democrats can keep defending Joe’s mental flubs as deep fakes or misinformation. If that’s the only pivot they can think of right now, they’re going to lose because it’s not just conservatives noticing the dementia Joe on the stump.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered a Mother of Five Matt Vespa
A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off at G7 Summit Matt Vespa
Latest Palestinian Poll Should Kill Further Discussions About Ceasefires Matt Vespa
MSNBC's Morning Joe Segment About Biden's Strong G7 Summit Gets Demolished by European Press Matt Vespa
Who Does Kamala Harris Think She Is Weighing in on Our Sex Lives? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
Advertisement