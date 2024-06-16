Bill Maher's Father's Day Message Is Almost Perfect

It’s Father’s Day. While I’d never thought that Bill Maher would have a good message for this special day for dads who are denigrated, mocked, and viewed as less than by angry feminists and deranged leftists, the HBO host, who often mocked traditional values throughout his career, appears to yearn for a return of conventional parenting. Specifically, Maher wants a return of the ‘trad dad.’ He wants fathers to have permission to be dads again.

One knock on Maher is that he doesn’t have kids or want them.

“Yeah, I don’t give b**wjobs either, but I can tell when someone is doing it wrong,” he quipped. The comedian said he may not have kids, but he sits next to yours at restaurants, and it's chaos. Children are ramming shopping carts into other people and receiving no discipline. Parents overindulging their children isn’t a new topic, as Maher noted the stages of evolution in this debate. Trophy syndrome appeared in 1993, followed by helicopter parents, then the bulldozer parent, and finally gentle parenting, where parents serve their kids like the butler.

The HBO host quipped that the new fad of parenting is not doing to kids what you wouldn’t have done to you. That’s stupid. Maher noted that he doesn’t want to be stripped down and plopped in a tub, but that’s called ‘bath time’ as a baby.

Discipline is not the enemy, and the lack of it and the parenting involved in preparing your youngster for leaving the nest has created a generation of soft, whiny, selfish brats with mental health issues. It’s making both parent and child miserable. The average high school kid today now has the same level of anxiety as psychiatric patients from the 1950s. One in five recent college graduates brought their parents to a job interview. PTSD has surged in college, the institution that creates safe spaces and enacts speech codes to coddle its student body. Maher added that these rates would spike when these kids were never told “no” or " you’re wrong."

The HBO host said discipline is love and instilled the adage that “waiting” is part of life.

As he put it, waiting for the drugs to kick in, waiting for your pornography to download, waiting for your partner to finish in the bathroom, waiting for your boss to realize your worth, waiting for your career to take off, waiting for love to blossom, waiting for your vape to charge—a lot about living life is all about waiting and understanding boundaries.

Maher quipped that the average sex doll sets more boundaries than today’s parents. It’s why the ‘trad dad’ needs to make a comeback, not all the way, though—not the one that doesn’t show affection and beats you with a belt. The comedian wants a return of the father figure who says, “Because I said so,” which is the perfect response to any question a child may have.

'Trad dads' don’t apologize. They lay down the law, telling their kids they will apologize to their mothers for acting up, threaten to turn cars around, and say to their kids that some things happen because life isn’t fair. Dad is the parent, not your friend. He’s not an emotional support animal, either. He has one job: raise an adult who can survive once the kiddo leaves.

Sure, he throws some swipes at congressional Republicans, so it’s almost a perfect Father’s Day response. But Maher isn’t a conservative, but he’s sick of uber-lefty nonsense infecting everything, and in this case, it’s impacted parenting, and the kids are screwed up because of it.

Let’s give “dear old dad the gift of being dear old dad,” Maher said in closing. In other words, start acting like parents again. I'm sure you've seen what Maher has seen in public with the kids these days.