Joe Rogan's Response to the Trump Guilty Verdict Is Spot-on

It seems like it's been months, but the guilty verdict in the sham trial against Donald Trump was handed down a little over two weeks ago. Many more stories have buried this trial that had little to no impact on the race because no one cared about it. The media likes to say Trump is a convicted felon. The people will vote for him in the tens of millions because the trial was illegitimate, the case was shoddy, and no one truly felt the former president could get a fair day in court.

When CNN’s senior legal analyst pens an op-ed that guts the basis for the charges, you know it was a circus. Turn down the noise, and the facts are clear: Trump was found guilty of a crime whose classification is on par with that of shoplifting a Snapple from a corner store.

.@joerogan criticizes the Democrat's political prosecutions of Donald Trump, warning that the Biden administration is "exposing how corrupt the system is" and turning America into a "third-world country" or a "banana republic."



Rogan compares the war crimes of Bush and Cheney… pic.twitter.com/InWHWE6rQi — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 10, 2024

Joe Rogan is not a conservative nor a die-hard Trump supporter. He no longer identifies as a liberal, however, since he feels the Left has gone full communist. Still, he knows the precedent this sets, acknowledging that the charges were ridiculous and that the whole scheme reeks of Joe Biden and the Democrats colluding to jail their political rivals. You’ve seen that for months.

The UFC host also rightly cited how Trump’s hush money issue pales in comparison to the alleged war crimes committed under Bush and the arguably illegal drone program under Obama, where Americans were on hit lists for targeted killings. I disagree that Bush committed war crimes, though Obama’s Disposition Matrix operations are another matter; I see the point. If we’re all about holding presidents accountable, Trump is hardly a top candidate for such scrutiny.

Hush money payments aren’t illegal. As CNN’s Elie Honig noted, it’s the ‘other crime’ aspect in drafting the paperwork that’s the Democrats’ biggest hook for whatever crime they think was going to be committed. That instruction wasn’t even fleshed out until jury instruction.

The point of Rogan’s commentary here is that the verdict is ridiculous, the Democrats have set a dangerous precedent, and this is some banana republic nonsense. Even those not in Trump’s camp can see through the malarkey, which is why the lawfare won’t be successful in derailing Trump.