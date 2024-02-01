Joe Rogan Has Had Enough With These Types of People

Joe Rogan has had enough of these folks in the political discourse. It may not be shocking to the Left since any deviation from their ethos lands you in the gulag, but Mr. Rogan can no longer be affiliated with the Left. On his podcast, Rogan and guest comedian Bobby Lee expounded upon how liberal America has become a cult riddled with heinous ideas.

To the shock of no one, Rogan used to be a liberal. Despite not kowtowing to the tenets of political correctness, the UFC color commentator, actor, comedian, and television host was an admitted leftist in his early days. Even today, the man leans to the Left, supporting universal health care but also gun rights and free speech.

He noted how, like a cult, you will be attacked by leftists if you criticize their tenets. There’s nothing new about these revelations, but the former Fear Factor host did touch upon how the Left’s penchant for making everyone care made everyone either flee their camp or view them as aberrant weirdos, especially on the transgender bathroom issue. Some perverts will feign that status to gain access to women’s restrooms. We’ve seen it, but the incessant drive from the Left to make this into a Rosa Parks-like event has led to Rogan and others throwing their hands up in frustration.

Rogan has long been on the outs with liberals since COVID, where he voiced his skepticism and concern over the cocktail that’s proven to have an efficacy that’s no better than the annual flu shot. Rogan took ivermectin to treat his symptoms when infected with the virus—he got crucified in the press. At its core, this podcast talks about all ideas and the people who hold them. Some might be off-the-wall crazy, but why would that scare Rogan; it’s a podcast. It may not be political on its face, but to the Left, such open forums threaten their agenda as these folks usually can neutralize their talking points within seconds. Why? Well, because they’re curious about other people. Promoting free speech has a funny way of keeping cultural Marxism at bay.