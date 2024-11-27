Even the Women of The View Can't Stand Ana Navarro's Anti-Trump Paranoia Anymore

No, this isn’t the end of the anti-Trump hysterics from the insufferable ladies on this show. Still, it is something of an intermission—a much-needed one from this circus that was becoming nothing more than a content reservoir for our side to weaponize against liberal America.

As annoying as they are, The View disturbingly mirrors much of the snobbery, insanity, and gross condescension that infests every Democratic voter today. It’s shrill and annoying, so the network brass is reportedly looking for ways to tone down the pandemonium and find some balance. It’s not going to last, but I’d take a little popcorn break to watch co-host Whoopi Goldberg slap down Ana Navarro for her anti-Trump paranoia.

NEW: Whoopi Goldberg unexpectedly SHUTS DOWN co-host's attempt to fearmonger about Trump before he even takes office.



ANA NAVARRO: “I'm not going to wait and see. I mean, this guy has told us he's a retribution. He's going to be a dictator.”



WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “There's nothing to… pic.twitter.com/r5TiHaROZ6 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 25, 2024

It's getting to be too much for some on the panel, or so it appears, where they warned Ms. Navarro that it’s now wait-and-see time. The Democrats lost the election. Donald Trump is going to be president, but Navarro said she’s not going to be quiet, comfortable with being annoying as ever to declare this man a dictator. She’s a recycler of everything the Left said and didn’t happen, which brought the issue of credibility into the discussion.

Goldberg rightly said there are ways to lose credibility, and one way is to hyperventilate and exaggerate what’s going to happen, which never does. Navarro lost her credibility eons ago. She’s the perfect example of what a mind broken by Trump becomes, which is something like those anti-drug ads where actress Rachel Leigh Cook smashes eggs in a frying pan to show what happens to your brain when you use narcotics.

“Pissing in the wind doesn't help—you just get a wet face,” added Goldberg.

Take a chill pill, Ana; you're becoming even more embarrassing.