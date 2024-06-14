James Carville Concedes There's One Voter Bloc Dems Are Absolutely Going to Lose

The Reason a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 14, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democratic Party strategist James Carville ruffled many a feminist feather when he said that the messaging for liberals had become too female-oriented. It was preachy, whiny women telling everyone else how to live their lives. He was criticized by hordes of liberal commentators, many of whom will never come close to the political achievements Carville has amassed. Whether you love or hate him, Carville knows how to win elections. We should be happy Democrats aren’t listening to him—he could turn things around for his party with his ‘don’t be a snob’ attitude. 

On Donny Deutsch’s podcast, Carville expounded on how most people want to live their lives. Working Americans like to drink and watch football games. Some might even participate in recreational drug use. Who cares—we have these shrill women telling us not to eat meat, not to watch sports, and to be carbon copies of the insufferable masses who shop at Whole Foods. One voter bloc Carville seems resigned to losing is Hispanic males. 

“We’re going to f**king lose them,” he exclaimed. 

And it’s not just Hispanic men; it’s a male problem across the board. 

But the overall problem Carville highlights for liberals is that people are sick of the “cosmopolitan condescension” from the Left, which Carville notes gives Donald Trump a massive appeal to voters. The Left couldn’t care less, being more preoccupied with whether they’re on the right side of this arc of history. That’s a privileged position; most of us have to go to work. 

No one likes a snob. Democrats are the embodiment of that arrogance because they’re a regional, coastal, and urban-based party. They’re the people who kill the mood with debates about issues that don’t impact most of the country, like pronouns. They’re the ones who decide who can speak in a discussion based on education level. How often have you heard people say, ‘I have a degree,’ as if that’s a valid point in a debate? Most degrees are worthless.

These people also have a very dark affinity for radical Islamic terrorism and antisemitism. So, if you see a Democrat, they probably hate Jewish people. How that hasn’t become a topic—a neo-Jewish diaspora from the Democratic Party—remains a mystery.

