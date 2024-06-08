This Sign at the Pro-Hamas Rally Outside the White House Really Says It All

Thousands of pro-Hamas supporters invaded DC and surrounded the White House today. These terrorist supporters set off smoke bombs, committed acts of wanton vandalism, and subjected the public to overall mayhem and chaos. Some of the signs were outrageous, including a “F*gs for Hamas” poster. That really does say it all, doesn't it, concerning the Left's illogical and immoral attachment to radical Islamic terrorism?

Advertisement

Others were much more violent, “We got the Guillotine you better run!” Another pro-Hamas activist is captured holding up a bloody mask of Joe Biden. Is that supposed to be a mock beheading?

White House: A man wears a Hamas headband while another protester holds a “Fags 4 Hamas” sign. pic.twitter.com/6Rlx1xuSXw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and activists are lighting off smoke bombs and flares as they plan to Surround the White House

⁰📌#Washington | #DC



Currently, DC metro police are on high alert as hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and… pic.twitter.com/gIVBU7HJ4G — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 8, 2024

DC: Protester holds up a bloody mask depicting President Joe Biden. Another protester burns American flag behind him as statue is sprayed with "FJB" outside of the White House during Pro-palestine protest.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/viHOfVToDq — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 8, 2024

#NOW Thousands of protesters continue to surround the White House in Washington DC, with the red banner, effigies and flags demanding Biden end US funding for the war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/TOfXp9gZW1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 8, 2024

#NOW Pro-palestine protesters tag Washington DC statue, throw items at Park Police chanting "F You Fascist!"



One man attempts to stop them, enraging the crowd more.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/7toFZsTNC6 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 8, 2024

Thousands of people are expected to surround the White House today to protest for Palestine.



"We got the Guillotine you better run!!!" read one sign as massive group of protesters rallied in Washington DC



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/MAeotDVOHy — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 8, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters outside the White House holding a banner that says: “Jihad of victory or martyrdom” Al-Qassam (Hamas) pic.twitter.com/rukO6TPlGQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

The dude with the “F**k Israel, stand with Hamas” serves as another reminder that this is and never was about Palestinian rights and freedoms—it was all about hating Jews and destroying Israel.

Julio Rosas captured a bunch of Park Police and Secret Service being booted from Lafayette Park after apparently failing to arrest an unruly protester.

Anti-Israel protesters formed a mob and chased US Park Police and Secret Service out of Lafayette Square after officers apparently tried to arrest someone. Police are no longer inside the park and are on the boundaries of the protest: “F*ck the police!” pic.twitter.com/N5EctSe8Ya — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

As Spencer wrote this morning, a daring raid led to the rescue of four Israeli hostages taken since the October 7 attacks. As some noted, if Israel had listened to Joe Biden and refused to move into Rafah, this rescue would never have been possible. I'm sure these pro-terrorist clowns are furious about that development.

Advertisement

Had Israel listened to Joe Biden, the four hostages wouldn't have been rescued.



The worst foreign policy mind in American history exposed again. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2024

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE from the helicopter that brought Noa back home from Hamas captivity: pic.twitter.com/PQypAUwRba — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024