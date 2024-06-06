Biden Appears to Malfunction During D-Day Ceremony

President Joe Biden ventured to France for the 80th commemoration of the D-Day landings during World War II. It was the opening of this critical second front on the European continent that proved to be the death knell for Nazi Germany (via CBS News):

President Biden and key U.S. allies were in Normandy Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the U.S.-led allied forces' D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France. The brazen air and sea invasion would mark the beginning of the end of World War II, leading to the defeat of Adolf Hitler's Nazi German forces in Europe less than a year later. Mr. Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were together to mark the most significant victory of the Western allies in the war, as well as the largest seaborne invasion in history. Mr. Biden is in France through the weekend for D-Day anniversary commemorations and plans to meet with leaders of key allies during his visit. "What the allies did here 80 years ago, far surpassed anything we could have done on our own," Mr. Biden said in remarks Thursday. "Together, we won the war."

The president of the United States should attend these ceremonies, though issues about Biden’s age and mental health reared its ugly head during the event.

When Biden arrived yesterday, he was totally gassed—a lid was called virtually when Air Force One touched down in Europe. Second, on stage today, Biden appeared to have a brain malfunction. Whatever this was, it was awkward:

Also, did Joe fall asleep?

Some might consider Biden’s invoking of the Russia-Ukraine war in his D-Day address to be unseemly. As you know, Russia was an ally that suffered the highest death toll of the war, with at least 20 million people dead. Sixteen days after D-Day, Soviet forces launched their own summer offensive—Operation Bagration—which destroyed Germany’s Army Group Centre and also accelerated the end of World War II. This defeat was especially damaging for the Third Reich, not least because of the 500,000 casualties they suffered, but the core of the Wehrmacht’s officer corps was also either killed or captured.

The Biden White House has been working non-stop trying to pivot and neutralize any story about the president’s mental health. The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy and rather damning piece about how Biden is slipping behind closed doors.

Yet, Biden’s allies, to no one’s surprise, have continued to describe the man as acute and sharp as a tack.

No one believes that. In May, Biden had a similar awkward moment, where many suggested he had an accident in front of the White House Press Corps.

