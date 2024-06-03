The View Co-Host: Trump Verdict Excited Me So Much I Was Leaking All...
Philly Pride Parade Got Disrupted By Pro-Hamas Supporters

Matt Vespa  |  June 03, 2024
It’s Pride month, and the war in Gaza is still raging. You know what that means: the Left is about to eat itself. The ‘woke’ civil war could end up producing some nasty melees between the pro-Hamas wing and the LGBT community as Pride events are expected to be held throughout the month. You know the pro-terrorist crowd is going to block parade routes. If the environmental Left does it, so will the Hamas crowd, which is what happened in Philadelphia over the weekend:

It’s the ones that carry both the Palestinian and rainbow flags that get me. They kill members of the LGBT community in Gaza. What’s also lost is the Islamic world’s abject brutalization of women, where in some countries, women can’t do much of anything without their husband’s permission. Even things like taking a walk require a hall pass. 

The Left may have become increasingly more unhinged since 2016, but what has remained constant is the incongruous political alliance between the LGBT folks and those who side with Hamas. One side is relatively open about its vows to eliminate the other. In the Western World, however, the suffocating ignorance of progressivism has allowed the two camps to unite. That sentiment is the only explanation for how someone can claim—wrongly—that Hamas doesn’t want to eliminate all the Jews; they want to destroy the ethno-national state of Israel and replace it with something like we have here in the United States. They’re just like the Founding Fathers. 

Expect more of these incidents this month. As long as Israel keeps bombing Hamas, this wing of the Democratic Party won’t stay silent.

