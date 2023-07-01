Not Even Pride Parades Are Safe From the Global Warming Nutjobs

These types of stories allow you to watch the city burn from afar. We don’t need to comment or analyze when left-wingers start to eat each other. All we can do is observe and enjoy the blood sports. In London, not even Pride is safe from the global warming zealots who have vandalized or attempted to vandalize priceless works of art, along with numerous heritage sites across Europe. Nothing is more unpersuasive than destroying human civilization's arts and architectural feats. But nothing is more entertaining than when the progressive movement devolves into a state of civil war:

LONDON—Climate Activists have just disrupted #LondonPride.



Whose cause wins out?



pic.twitter.com/ptBYKlVHni — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) July 1, 2023

🏳️‍🌈 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL DISRUPTS PRIDE



🧯 LGBTQ+ supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the Pride in London parade, blocking Coca-Cola's float and spraying black and pink paint over the road.



🧵 A thread on why we've disrupted #PrideInLondon: pic.twitter.com/bGjudM9VUl — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

💀 Who do you think will be the first to suffer the consequences of societal collapse? It will be marginalised communities, such as the LGBTQ+ community.



⛓️ Pride have a responsibility to take action to protect their community, and they are failing. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

🛢 The LGBTQ+ supporters of Just Stop Oil have taken action against Pride in London today, because the organisation is working with industries complicit in worsening the climate crisis.



👉 Pride in London has failed to address and take responsibility for these relationships. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

🛢 New oil and gas is a death sentence for millions of people, and the LGBTQ+ community will be one of the first to suffer.



🚷 Take action with us at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/KMXp96io4k — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

Just imagine all the petrochemicals that went into making those shitty polyester and/or acrylic flags with their plastic handles, made in China no doubt, probably by people who barely make enough to live, shipped to half way around the world so narcissists who hate women can buy… — 𝔳𝔢𝔫𝔲𝔰 (@venus_iscariot) July 1, 2023

"No, not my corporate rainbow event sponsored by Coca-Cola, please don't blockade my corporate event in London! This spells the end of the west!"

— You, a pathetic loser — Rei Murasame 村雨れい (@ReiMurasame) July 1, 2023

Now, that was funny.