Is Politico Serious With This Headline About Alvin Bragg?

The liberal media has told so many lies they can’t see the truth anymore. Whoever wrote this piece about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for Politico had to have either not paid attention for the past 18-plus months or had gaslit themselves into oblivion. It’s borderline offensive that Politico described Bragg as a “reluctant” prosecutor who went after former President Donald Trump for falsifying his business records in the hush money scheme involving adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

As Twitter’s community note found quickly, this man campaigned to get Trump and only succeeded in doing so for now because he twisted legal terms to the point where they were rendered meaningless. The lede here—just read it (via Politico):

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg won more than just the case when a jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts. The Harlem Democrat, who at times seemed like a reluctant participant in a trial he launched, secured a place in history as the first prosecutor to land the conviction of an American president. It’s easily one of the most dazzling feats of jurisprudence the nation has seen — and the sort of accomplishment that could launch him on a political rocket ship to Washington. Indeed, the conviction Thursday drew immediate praise and gratitude from Democrats, who see the former president as a unique threat to democracy — while also intensifying attacks from his supporters and the freshly convicted candidate himself, who has called the case a “witch hunt” and a “sham trial” organized by President Joe Biden. Yet there were no Champagne baths in Bragg’s office after the verdict. When the jury’s decision was announced in Manhattan Criminal Court, Bragg stuck to the apolitical tone he has adopted throughout the prosecution. In public, he described the case as standard practice. In private, he acknowledged to his staff the enormity of what they’d taken on — and said it was time to get back to business as usual.

So what? Any attorney, either defense or prosecution, knows to keep their mouths shut and their emotions in check when a verdict is read. Win or lose, your body language should remain the same. Bragg and his team’s reported stoic response after the trial was probably the only normal thing about this trial, and that’s not saying much. Guy also found multiple articles that shred the “reluctant prosecutor” line. Only a liberal who is a sociopath or a complete ignoramus believes that any of this was about the rule of law and holding people accountable.

Biden’s standing in the polls is cratering, so they had to make this show a foregone conclusion. CNN’s legal analyst Eli Honig penned a fair and damning analysis of the trial where he called out Bragg, a friend of his, for constructing a total trainwreck of case. The charges were vague, due process came perilously close to being violated. However, you could argue it already has, and exposing why elevating falsifying business records to commit another crime was necessary to elevate this to felony status: a simple falsification charge is a misdemeanor whose statute of limitations had long expired. When you turn down the noise, Honig noted that the class of felony Trump has been convicted of is no different than a kid shoplifting a Snapple from the cornerstone.

Bragg is no different than New York Attorney General Letitia James or any Democrat lawyer.