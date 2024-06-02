The Latest DOJ Reason for Refusing to Turn Over Biden-Hur Audio Tapes Is...
Is Politico Serious With This Headline About Alvin Bragg?
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Tears Into Judge Over This Aspect of the Trump...
Democrats Deserve Everything Bad That Comes Their Way…And More
Democrats’ Bogus Lawfare Takedowns Rooted In Fear and Loathing
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 220: What the Bible Says About Love
If Ignorance is Bliss, with the Trump Verdict, Liberals Are Euphoric
Democrat Urges Gov. Hochul to Pardon Trump for the Sake of 'Our Country'
Bernie Moreno Pressures Dem Sherrod Brown to Rescind Biden Endorsement After Trump Verdict
DeSantis: Trump Hasn't Lost Voting Rights In Florida
Here's Where Texas Authorities Found 27 Illegal Aliens
Why It's Even More Egregious That Biden Is Still Bragging About Defying SCOTUS...
Pollster Warns a Harsh Sentence for Trump Would Backfire on Dems
Another University Held Segregated Graduation Celebrations
Tipsheet

How the Crowd Reacted When Donald Trump Appeared at UFC 302

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 02, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Former President Donald Trump suffered a little setback being found guilty in the hush money trial manufactured by rogue prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. It led to a single-day fundraising haul of over $50 million, an energized GOP base, and even non-Trump legal analysts poking massive holes into the arguments behind the charges against the former president. 

Advertisement

Translation: anti-Trump prosecutors made up statutes and contorted legal definitions to the point where they were meaningless to ensnare Trump. It’s a witch hunt, but Trump remains unfazed. He stopped by UFC 302 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this weekend and got a hero’s welcome from the crowd (via Fox News): 

Donald Trump appeared at UFC 302 and received a huge ovation from the fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday night as fans awaited the main event featuring Dustin Poirier challenging for Islam Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Championship. 

Trump walked into the arena with UFC president Dana White. He also stopped for a second to greet comedian Theo Von. Trump shook the hands of some fans and waved to the crowd. 

[…] 

Trump has made semi-regular appearances at UFC events. He’s close friends with White, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Trump’s favor.

And yes, the “F**k, Joe Biden” chants rained down from the rafters:

Recommended

What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
Advertisement

The Left thinks that being a convicted felon would damage the former president. It most certainly did not. These people will never learn that normal folks will never follow whatever the political class finds appropriate. 

I plan to vote for Trump again this November. It’s the American thing to do, as it’s now a vote against the continued weaponization of our legal system.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Tears Into Judge Over This Aspect of the Trump Trial Matt Vespa
Democrats Deserve Everything Bad That Comes Their Way…And More Derek Hunter
The Latest DOJ Reason for Refusing to Turn Over Biden-Hur Audio Tapes Is Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Is Politico Serious With This Headline About Alvin Bragg? Matt Vespa
On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
Advertisement