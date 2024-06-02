How the Crowd Reacted When Donald Trump Appeared at UFC 302

Former President Donald Trump suffered a little setback being found guilty in the hush money trial manufactured by rogue prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. It led to a single-day fundraising haul of over $50 million, an energized GOP base, and even non-Trump legal analysts poking massive holes into the arguments behind the charges against the former president.

Translation: anti-Trump prosecutors made up statutes and contorted legal definitions to the point where they were meaningless to ensnare Trump. It’s a witch hunt, but Trump remains unfazed. He stopped by UFC 302 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this weekend and got a hero’s welcome from the crowd (via Fox News):

Donald Trump appeared at UFC 302 and received a huge ovation from the fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday night as fans awaited the main event featuring Dustin Poirier challenging for Islam Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Championship. Trump walked into the arena with UFC president Dana White. He also stopped for a second to greet comedian Theo Von. Trump shook the hands of some fans and waved to the crowd. […] Trump has made semi-regular appearances at UFC events. He’s close friends with White, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Trump’s favor.

And yes, the “F**k, Joe Biden” chants rained down from the rafters:

Trump just launched a TikTok account at UFC 302



We’re so back pic.twitter.com/7PtRBVGmA1 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 2, 2024

Donald Trump gets a standing ovation at UFC 302 after being convicted of a made-up crime in a kangaroo court led by a corrupt judge.



Trump raised over $50 million yesterday.@JoeRogan: "The round of applause he's getting right now is pretty staggering." pic.twitter.com/1sfwVSuACk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 2, 2024

BREAKING: Former UFC champion Sean Strickland shouts out Trump in his post-fight victory speech.



“President Trump, you’re the man… It is a d*mn travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man.” pic.twitter.com/M8YQ3jpyTX — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 2, 2024

Moments after Donald Trump takes his seat at tonight’s UFC fight in Newark, the audience breaks out into a spontaneous “Fuck Joe Biden” chant. pic.twitter.com/8Op4hx7pUz — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) June 2, 2024

You can hear the "we want Trump" chant on the TV feed. America is ready to send Joe Biden packing on November 5. pic.twitter.com/wnL2BZZA98 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 2, 2024

The Left thinks that being a convicted felon would damage the former president. It most certainly did not. These people will never learn that normal folks will never follow whatever the political class finds appropriate.

I plan to vote for Trump again this November. It’s the American thing to do, as it’s now a vote against the continued weaponization of our legal system.