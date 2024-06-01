Insurrection: Pro-Hamas Supporters Tried to Seize Brooklyn Museum
The View's Sunny Hostin Thinks This Voter Bloc Will Save Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 01, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The View’s Sunny Hostin took a break from her race-obsessed commentaries to cope with Joe Biden’s atrocious poll numbers and black voters abandoning him for Donald Trump. Specifically, black men are hopping on the MAGA train. It kills people like Hostin to rage against Trump daily, only to find that Donald Trump is gearing up to clinch the largest share of the non-white for a Republican presidential candidate ever. It kills them inside, which is why she’s coping hard, thinking that black women are going to bail out Biden and bring their sons, grandsons, and husbands with them. In what world is that going to happen, lady:

Right now, it’s single, college-educated women who are keeping this race becoming a breakaway for Trump. Their war cry is abortion, which cannot resonate if inflation, a failing economy, a chaotic world, and gross abuse of due process of law are the main topics of discussion. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks and months, but for sure, abortion is going to be weaponized heavily. Democrats thought that issue could save them in Arizona. Trump is currently ahead of Biden there. 

Yet, one voter bloc will not and cannot save Biden from defeat if these trends hold. We’ve seen significant drops in support among core Democratic voters, particularly among young voters, who now see Trump as the agent of change.

