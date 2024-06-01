The View's Sunny Hostin Thinks This Voter Bloc Will Save Biden

The View’s Sunny Hostin took a break from her race-obsessed commentaries to cope with Joe Biden’s atrocious poll numbers and black voters abandoning him for Donald Trump. Specifically, black men are hopping on the MAGA train. It kills people like Hostin to rage against Trump daily, only to find that Donald Trump is gearing up to clinch the largest share of the non-white for a Republican presidential candidate ever. It kills them inside, which is why she’s coping hard, thinking that black women are going to bail out Biden and bring their sons, grandsons, and husbands with them. In what world is that going to happen, lady:

Sunny Hostin: "I don’t want to hear any more that black men are voting for Trump" because Black women "will show up for Biden, and they’re going to bring their sons, they’re going to bring their grandsons, their husbands." pic.twitter.com/KEDycgdFSR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 30, 2024

Charlamagne tha God weighs in on Biden's hemorrhaging support among minority voters: "It's not even just Black voters, as you see — it's Latino voters, it's youth voters..." pic.twitter.com/mCnKDofs1P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

Right now, it’s single, college-educated women who are keeping this race becoming a breakaway for Trump. Their war cry is abortion, which cannot resonate if inflation, a failing economy, a chaotic world, and gross abuse of due process of law are the main topics of discussion. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks and months, but for sure, abortion is going to be weaponized heavily. Democrats thought that issue could save them in Arizona. Trump is currently ahead of Biden there.

Yet, one voter bloc will not and cannot save Biden from defeat if these trends hold. We’ve seen significant drops in support among core Democratic voters, particularly among young voters, who now see Trump as the agent of change.

Trump's polling 25 pts better (on the margin) among voters under the age of 25 than four years ago. He's in line for the best GOP showing among this group this century. Why?



Simplest answer: 65% of Young voters want major change, not normalcy. They think Trump is a change agent. pic.twitter.com/dTg5uocs8b — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 30, 2024